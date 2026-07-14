Man City ‘pushing hard’ to sign Man Utd-linked World Cup sensation with transfer decision ‘expected soon’

By Oliver Thomas | 14 Jul 2026 14:13 , Last updated: 14 Jul 2026 14:13

Manchester City have reportedly intensified their pursuit of in-demand Lille and Morocco sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi this summer.

The 18-year-old midfielder’s stock has skyrocketed following a brilliant breakout season at club level with Lille and an eye-catching display at the 2026 World Cup with Morocco.

Bouaddi played 40 times for Les Dogues across Ligue 1 and the Europa League in the 2025-26 season, before starting five times for World Cup quarter-finalists Morocco.

Last week, the teenage talent became the second-youngest player to play in a World Cup quarter-final after Brazil icon Pele, but he was unable to help Morocco progress past France, who claimed a 2-0 win.

Bouaddi is now set for a well-earned break, but speculation over his club future continues to grow amid reported interest from several elite European teams.

© Iconsport / Azzuu

Man City keen to integrate Bouaddi into Maresca’s squad immediately

Manchester United have recently muscled their way into the race for Bouaddi, who was allegedly the subject of transfer talks between Arsenal and Lille earlier this summer.

Real Madrid are thought to be keeping tabs on the midfielder, but he is not viewed as a priority target, while The Athletic reports that Man City are among the ‘prominent’ suitors for his signature.

The report adds that the Citizens are pushing hard to sign Bouaddi ahead of him making a decision on his future, which is expected soon.

Lille have been waiting until Bouaddi returns from the World Cup before discussing all options with the highly-rated teen, which include staying with the French side.

While some interested clubs are open to striking a deal now but allowing Bouaddi to continue his development at Lille for another season, Man City are said to be keen to immediately integrate the midfielder into their first-team plans.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Man City will need to spend big again to lure Bouaddi away from Lille

Man City have already forked out a club-record £116m to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest, but further midfield reinforcements are expected ahead of the new campaign.

Uncertainty remains over the long-term future of Real Madrid-linked Rodri, who has entered the final 12 months of his contract, while there has also been speculation over the futures of Tijjani Reijnders, Matteo Kovacic and Nico Gonzalez and whether they remain within Maresca's plans.

Man City allegedly considered a move for Sandro Tonali before he joined Tottenham Hotspur in a £100m transfer package, and they are now eyeing up a lucrative deal for Bouaddi.

It is understood that Lille would consider selling Bouaddi for a fee in the region of €100m (£85m), with club chairman Olivier Letang recently stating that the midfielder has "unique" qualities in comparison to the likes of Anderson and Tonali.

Lille are under no immediate pressure to part ways with Bouaddi, who signed a contract extension with the French club before the World Cup until June 2029.