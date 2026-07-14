Arsenal transfer news: Leandro Trossard pictured in Besiktas kit as Gunners confirm £17.1m agreement

By Ben Knapton | 14 Jul 2026 14:29

Arsenal have confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Besiktas for the transfer of Leandro Trossard, who has been pictured in his new kit for the first time.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Trossard was to undergo his Besiktas medical on Wednesday after the two clubs shook hands on a €20m (£17.1m) transfer.

Trossard's switch to Istanbul was delayed due to Belgium's participation in the World Cup, which came to an end in their 2-1 quarter-final defeat to Spain last Friday.

However, the former Brighton & Hove Albion man is now on the cusp of completing his next career move, as confirmed by Arsenal in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

"We can confirm that we have reached an agreement with Besiktas for the permanent transfer of Leandro Trossard," Arsenal said.

"With a transfer fee agreed, Leo, 31, has been granted permission to travel to Istanbul to undergo a medical and complete the formalities of his move to the Turkish Super Lig club. We will provide a further update once the transfer has been completed."

Leandro Trossard pictured in Besiktas kit as Arsenal confirm transfer

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? 19.30 pic.twitter.com/Tbkd4jJLVg — Beşiktaş JK (@Besiktas) July 14, 2026

Trossard still has to pass his medical and officially put pen to paper before his move to Besiktas is completed, but he has ostensibly now played his final game for Arsenal.

Prior to the Gunners' announcement, Besiktas posted an image of Trossard donning his new kit alongside club president Serdar Adali, and the Turkish giants issued their own statement on the transfer:

"Besiktas Football Inc. has informed the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) that negotiations have commenced with professional football player Leandro Trossard and his club regarding his transfer.

"The statement sent to the Public Disclosure Platform by Beşiktaş Football Investments Industry and Trade Inc. reads as follows: 'Negotiations have commenced with professional football player Leandro Trossard and his club, The Arsenal Football Club Public Limited Company, regarding his permanent transfer.'”

Besiktas also teased Trossard's arrival with a graphic of cupped hands on a gold coin - an ode to Trossard's celebration - before posting a video of the attacker in his new kit.

Trossard can be seen performing his goal celebration, before posing and stating "coming to Besiktas", as he prepares to sign his three-year contract.

Leandro Trossard is an Arsenal icon, but the time is right to sell

© Iconsport / PA Images

Trossard will become the third Arsenal player to leave for a fee in the summer transfer window, after fringe goalkeeper Karl Hein and Porto-bound defender Jakub Kiwior, and the time was right for the Gunners to offload him.

Trossard turns 32 later this year and had entered the last 12 months of his contract with Arsenal, who are under immense pressure to raise money through player sales in the current window.

However, the Belgian's contributions to the cause will not be forgotten, as he ends his Arsenal career with 70 direct involvements from 174 matches, including a crucial goal in the Premier League title race away to West Ham United last season.

Arsenal missing out on Mykhaylo Mudryk in January 2023 was a blessing in disguise, and Trossard leaves the Emirates having achieved cult-hero status thanks to his collection of clutch moments.