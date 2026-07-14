Arsenal transfer news: Why Gunners might give up on signing Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle

By Axel Clody | 14 Jul 2026 11:05 , Last updated: 14 Jul 2026 11:05

Bruno Guimaraes is on Arsenal's transfer wishlist this summer, but a significant and widening gap between the two clubs' valuations means the pursuit could come to nothing.

Even before his standout displays for Brazil at the 2026 World Cup, Mikel Arteta had identified Guimaraes as the type of midfielder capable of transforming his side's ability to control games from deep.

However, according to The Telegraph, Arsenal believed a fee in the region of £50m would be sufficient to secure the deal. That assumption has been firmly and repeatedly rejected.

Arsenal's two bids both knocked back

© Imago / News Images

Arsenal submitted two offers for Guimaraes during the World Cup, both of which Newcastle turned down. The Gunners' highest offer reached approximately £65m, still some way short of what Newcastle consider appropriate for a player they regard as one of the best in his position in world football.

Newcastle have told Arsenal they value Guimaraes at more than £93m and have effectively ruled the London club out of negotiations, even though the midfielder has made clear his desire to move to the capital in this transfer window.

It is a posture that mirrors the approach Newcastle adopted with Alexander Isak last summer.

The Swedish striker effectively went on strike to force through a move, and Newcastle still held out for £127m before Liverpool ultimately met their demands. Isak's debut season at Anfield, however, was hampered by injuries and fell well short of expectations.

With Sandro Tonali joining Tottenham and Anthony Gordon moving to Barcelona in deals that generated a combined £165m for the Magpies this window, Newcastle are under no financial pressure whatsoever to accept a discounted offer for their captain.

Arsenal may look elsewhere

© Imago / ANP

Guimaraes left the World Cup with a mixed legacy.

Alongside Vinicius Junior, he was one of the standout players of Brazil's campaign, four assists in the tournament placed him ahead of Michael Olise in the playmaker rankings, but he will be remembered in Brazil primarily for the penalty he missed in the opening minutes against Norway, a save that allowed the Scandinavians to build confidence before Haaland's late double completed the upset.

At 28, Guimaraes remains central to Carlo Ancelotti's plans for the next international cycle ahead of the 2030 World Cup. With Casemiro having in all likelihood played his final World Cup for Brazil, Guimaraes is expected to assume the role of midfield leader under the Italian manager.

Back at club level, Arsenal are keeping alternatives under review. Ayyoub Bouaddi, Morocco's outstanding performer at the 2026 World Cup, is one of the names Arteta is considering.

Unlike Guimaraes, however, the 18-year-old is likely to attract even fiercer competition for his signature in the weeks ahead.