Arsenal, Man United suffer major Ayyoub Bouaddi transfer blow as Lille president drops alarming hint

By Ben Knapton | 05 Jul 2026 07:29 , Last updated: 05 Jul 2026 07:29

Arsenal and Manchester United have been dealt a fresh blow in their efforts to sign Lille and Morocco midfield star Ayyoub Bouaddi.

The 18-year-old had already attracted glances from across Europe during the domestic season and has further enhanced his reputation during the World Cup, playing a critical role in Morocco's progression to the quarter-finals.

Bouaddi has started four matches for the Atlas Lions in North America, including Saturday's 3-0 last-16 win over Canada, which set up a tantalising repeat of Morocco's 2022 semi-final with France.

The 2007-born prospect is understood to be on Arsenal and Man United's radars in particular, and it was previously reported that Lille would consider offers of around £69m for Bouaddi.

However, two £100m+ midfield deals are set to take place, as Elliot Anderson has already joined Manchester City for £116m, while Sandro Tonali is on the cusp of signing for Tottenham Hotspur for three figures.

Lille president drops £100m transfer hint over Arsenal, Man United-linked Ayyoub Bouaddi

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Now, Lille chairman Olivier Letang has suggested that it would take a similar price to prise Bouaddi away from the Stade Pierre-Mauroy - potentially even more due to the Moroccan's "unique" qualities.

"When I see Anderson move to Manchester City for £116m and Tonali to Tottenham for £100m, and they don’t have the potential for development that Ayyoub has because he possesses unique qualities," The Standard quotes Letang as saying. "I have a price in mind, and we’ll see what happens."

Bouaddi is under contract at Lille until 2029, having penned an extension as recently as December, meaning that Les Dogues are under no pressure to accept a cut-price fee for the teenager.

Making his debut for Lille in 2023 at the age of 16, Bouaddi is the youngest player to ever appear in a competitive game for Les Dogues, and earlier this year he broke Eden Hazard's record for the youngest man to make 50 Ligue 1 appearances for the club.

The former France youth international has set up four goals in 96 appearances for Lille in all competitions, although he also collected nine yellow and two red cards in the 2025-26 campaign.

Can Arsenal, Man United afford to spend £100m on Ayyoub Bouaddi?

© Imago / Orange Pictures

When more experienced midfielders - albeit ones with Premier League nous - are going for £100m+, Lille cannot be blamed for slapping a similar price tag on Bouaddi's head, especially after his standout World Cup displays.

However, if Letang is serious about demanding nine figures for the Moroccan, Arsenal are best-placed to look elsewhere while they also source two new attackers and a right-back.

Sporting director Andrea Berta could already be spending close to £150m on left-wingers if a blockbuster move for Morgan Rogers comes to fruition, and Arsenal are also under pressure to make some significant sales after years of cheap exits.

Bouaddi would also not waltz straight into the Arsenal midfield, although it may be a different story at Man United, where new arrival Ederson is expected to replace Manuel Ugarte rather than Casemiro.

The Red Devils could fork out £100m+ if Bouaddi immediately plays the Casemiro role alongside Kobbie Mainoo, but that is a massive responsibility on young shoulders.