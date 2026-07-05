How to watch Portugal vs. Spain: Date, time, live stream and TV channel for World Cup clash

By Freddie Cotton | 05 Jul 2026 01:41

Portugal meet Spain in Arlington on Monday evening for their 2026 World Cup Round of 16 tie.

In the previous round, A Selecao came from behind to snatch victory in added time against Croatia, while La Roja swept past Austria 3-0 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

What time does Portugal vs. Spain kick off?

Portugal and Spain will kick off their World Cup clash at 8pm on Monday evening for fans watching from the United Kingdom.

Following on from Mexico vs. England at the Azteca Stadium, it is the second game being played on the day and the fifth Round of 16 fixture in total.

Where is Portugal vs. Spain being played?

The teams will face off at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, which has the capacity for 95,000 spectators.

Outside of the tournament, the arena is most frequently used as the home of NFL side Dallas Cowboys.

How to watch Portugal vs. Spain in the UK

TV channels

Monday's clash is being broadcast on BBC One.

Fans wanting to view any of this summer's 104 World Cup matches can do so on either ITV or BBC channels.

Online streaming

For those out and about, the contest can be streamed on laptops, mobile phones and other compatible electronic products via the BBC iPlayer app.

Live commentary of the match is also available on BBC Radio 5 Live, which can be accessed through the BBC Sounds app.

Highlights

Highlights of the tie will also be available for viewing on both the BBC iPlayer and ITVX apps, alongside the YouTube channels of both broadcasters.

This summer's tournament is also the first to have match clips shown on TikTok, which are posted on the official World Cup account.

What is at stake for Portugal and Spain?

With either the USA or Belgium waiting in the quarterfinals for the victor of this tie, both Portugal and Spain will be desperate to prevail and give themselves a great chance of reaching a first World Cup semi-final since 2006 and 2010 respectively.

As rumours continue to circle around Cristiano Ronaldo's international future, the 41-year-old will undoubtedly be keen to slingshot his nation into contention for glory and complete the full set of major trophies before retirement.

On the other hand, after winning the European Championships two years ago, Luis de la Fuente's men have got a point to prove on the global stage and will certainly be viewed as serious candidates for the tournament should they prevail on Monday.

>Click here to read our full Portugal vs. Spain match preview with team news and predictions.