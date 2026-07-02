Spain 3-0 Austria player ratings: Mikel Oyarzabal outshines Lamine Yamal amid Michael Gregoritsch World Cup disasterclass

By Lewis Nolan | 02 Jul 2026 22:12

Spain advanced into the World Cup's round of 16 on Thursday thanks to Mikel Oyarzabal leading them to a 3-0 victory over Austria.

La Roja were the dominant team in the first half, with the likes of Lamine Yamal and Alex Baena impressing, and it came as no surprise to see Mikel Oyarzabal give his side a deserved lead nine minutes before the break.

Right-back Pedro Porro then managed to double Spain's lead in the second half after crashing into the penalty area, before Oyarzabal scored his second of the game late on.

La Roja advanced as 3-0 winners into the round of 16, where they will face either Portugal or Croatia, and here, Sports Mole provides player ratings for Spain's 3-0 victory against Austria.

Spain player ratings vs. Austria: Mikel Oyarzabal shines ahead of Lamine Yamal

© Iconsport / Abaca

GOALKEEPER

Unai Simon - 6/10

DEFENCE

Pedro Porro - 9/10

Pedro Porro has often been a creative outlet for Spain, and he was able to combine well with Yamal on the right side of the pitch, while also creating five chances.

The defender then crashed the box in the second half to score his side's second, proving his value once again in attack.

Pau Cubarsi - 6/10

Pau Cubarsi was excellent with the ball, but he did struggle to win his duels in the match, and that will be an area he must focus on improving before the round of 16.

Aymeric Laporte - 7/10

There is no doubting Aymeric Laporte's quality in possession, but he was also immense without the ball, winning nine of his nine duels.

Marc Cucurella - 8/10

Marc Cucurella thought he had scored from a corner in the first half, but his strike was rightly ruled out for a foul on goalkeeper Alexander Schlager, though the defender would later register an assist for Spain's first and third goals.

MIDFIELD

Rodri - 7/10

Rodri acted as his side's tempo controller, playing the most passes of any player on the pitch (92), and all five of his long balls were accurate.

Pedri - 7/10

Dani Olmo - 6/10

ATTACK

Lamine Yamal - 8/10

Spain looked dangerous every single time that Lamine Yamal was on the ball, with the Barcelona star linking well with the likes of Olmo, Pedri and Porro.

Mikel Oyarzabal - 9/10

Mikel Oyarzabal's instincts in the box were exceptional against Austria, with the attacker in the perfect place to sweep home Cucurella's cross in the 36th minute to give his side the lead.

The attacker then scored his 17th goal in his last 16 games for Spain late on, with his strikes making him a standout performer.

Alex Baena - 8/10

Alex Baena was impactful as the replacement for the injured Nico Williams, and he was unlucky that his free kick just before the interval struck the bar.

SUBSTITUTES

Mikel Merino - 5/10

Ferran Torres - 5/10

Gavi - N/A

Marc Pubill - N/A

Fabian Ruiz - N/A

Austria player ratings vs. Spain: Anonymous Michael Gregoritsch

© Iconsport / Xinhua

GOALKEEPER

Alexander Schlager - 5/10

DEFENCE

Stefan Posch - 5/10

Kevin Danso - 5/10

Kevin Danso struggled to deal with movement from the likes of Porro into the box, and he was at times pressed into giving the ball away too early.

David Alaba - 7/10

David Alaba was one of the only Austrian players that looked comfortable in deep buildup, and his experience at the back helped keep the scoreline relatively close.

Konrad Laimer - 6/10

MIDFIELD

Nicolas Seiwald - 4/10

It came as no surprise to see Nicolas Seiwald taken off at half time given he struggled to get close to the Spanish midfield.

Xaver Schlager - 4/10

Much like his midfield partner, Xaver Schlager found it difficult to impose himself in the match, and he was hooked at the interval.

Paul Wanner - 4/10

ATTACK

Romano Schmid - 4/10

Michael Gregoritsch - 3/10

An hour on the pitch from Michael Gregoritsch resulted in two accurate passes out of six, zero touches in the opposition box and zero shots.

Marcel Sabitzer - 6/10

An excellent delivery into the penalty area almost found the head of Michael Gregoritsch early in the first half, and Marcel Sabitzer held the ball up well on the left.

SUBSTITUTES

Carney Chukwuemeka - 5/10

Florian Grillitsch - 5/10

Marko Arnautovic - 4/10

Sasa Kalajdzic - 5/10

Sasa Kalajdzic did not make much of an impact, but he did at least muster a shot just one minute after entering the field as a substitute on the hour mark.

Alexander Prass - N/A