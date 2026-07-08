Spain vs. Belgium: Head-to-head record and past meetings | World Cup 2026

By Jonathan O'Shea | 08 Jul 2026 19:05

With a place in the World Cup semi-finals on the line, Spain and Belgium will meet on the global stage for a third time when they clash in Los Angeles on Friday.

While La Roja have won multiple major trophies, the Red Devils are yet to lift serious silverware, and that gulf is certainly reflected in their past head-to-head record.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the previous meetings between them.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 22

Spain wins: 12

Draws: 5

Belgium wins: 5

More than a century has passed since Spain and Belgium first met in senior international football, kicking off their rivalry with a 2-0 home win for La Roja back in 1921.

That set the tone for what was to come, as Spanish sides have largely got the better of their Belgian counterparts down the years.

Yet, it was the Red Devils who prevailed in their first contest at a major tournament, producing a 2-1 victory at Euro 1980 that helped them go through to the final.

Two more Spain friendly wins were to follow before the pair reconvened at Mexico '86 for their first-ever World Cup showdown.

Belgium's first 'golden generation' held La Roja to a 1-1 draw that summer, before edging through to the semi-finals on penalties - they won a tense shootout 5-4.

As fate would have it, the two were drawn together again four years later, during the group stage at Italia '90. This time, Spain claimed revenge with a 2-1 victory in Verona thanks to strikes from Alberto Gorriz and Michel.

Then, the Iberian nation embarked on a long streak of head-to-head dominance, beating the Belgians to direct qualification for Euro '96 and the World Cups of 2006 and 2010.

Their most recent meeting saw Spain come out on top once again, with David Silva getting both goals in a 2016 friendly - he had previously scored four of five against the Red Devils en route to the 2010 World Cup.

So, before renewing their rivalry in North America, Spain have won the last five encounters by an aggregate scoreline of 13-1.

Previous meetings

Sep 01, 2016: Belgium 0-2 Spain (International Friendly)

Sep 05, 2009: Spain 5-0 Belgium (World Cup Qualifier)

Oct 15, 2008: Belgium 1-2 Spain (World Cup Qualifier)

Oct 08, 2005: Belgium 0-2 Spain (World Cup Qualifier)

Oct 09, 2004: Spain 2-0 Belgium (World Cup Qualifier)

Mar 29, 1995: Spain 1-1 Belgium (European Championship Qualifier)

Dec 17, 1994: Belgium 1-4 Spain (European Championship Qualifier)

Jun 21, 1990: Belgium 1-2 Spain (World Cup)

Jun 22, 1986: Belgium 1-1 Spain - Belgium win 5-4 on penalties (World Cup)

Feb 19, 1986: Spain 3-0 Belgium (International Friendly)

Dec 16, 1981: Spain 2-0 Belgium (International Friendly)

Jun 15, 1980: Belgium 2-1 Spain (European Championship)

Feb 23, 1969: Belgium 2-1 Spain (World Cup Qualifier)

Dec 11, 1968: Spain 1-1 Belgium (World Cup Qualifier)

Dec 01, 1963: Spain 1-2 Belgium (International Friendly)

Dec 02, 1962: Belgium 1-1 Spain (International Friendly)

Mar 31, 1957: Belgium 0-5 Spain (International Friendly)

Mar 19, 1953: Spain 3-1 Belgium (International Friendly)

Jun 10, 1951: Belgium 3-3 Spain (International Friendly)

Jan 02, 1949: Spain 1-1 Belgium (International Friendly)

Feb 04, 1923: Belgium 1-0 Spain (International Friendly)

Oct 09, 1921: Spain 2-0 Belgium (International Friendly)

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