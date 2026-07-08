Belgium lineup vs. Spain: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 quarter-final as Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku await their fate

By Jonathan O'Shea | 08 Jul 2026 17:10

Ahead of just their fourth World Cup quarter-final - where they will face Spain in Los Angeles on Friday - Belgium face some big selection calls that could define the tenure of Rudi Garcia.

The Red Devils' French coach boldly dropped both Kevin De Bruyne and his former Manchester City teammate Jeremy Doku for their last-16 tie against the USA, which ended in an emphatic victory.

Meanwhile, all-time top scorer Romelu Lukaku continued to start on the bench, before scoring for the third straight game as a substitute.

De Bruyne's hopes of a recall have been boosted in unfortunate circumstances, as Aston Villa star Amadou Onana suffered an ACL injury, opening up a space in Belgium's midfield.

With captain Youri Tielemans assured of his spot, De Bruyne must vie with Hans Vanaken and Nicolas Raskin to reclaim a place in the starting XI.

Despite taking his tally to 93 international goals against the United States, Lukaku's lack of match fitness means that Charles De Ketelaere - who bagged a brace in that match - is set to continue as a false nine.

Meanwhile, Doku must displace Dodi Lukebakio or Leandro Trossard, but Garcia may prefer to use the tricky winger as an impact sub instead.

As Zeno Debast has yet to feature because of a leg injury, the Belgian back four could stay unchanged, although Arthur Theate and Nathan Ngoy are both battling to start in central defence.

Belgium possible starting lineup: Courtois; Castagne, Ngoy, Mechele, De Cuyper; Vanaken, Tielemans; Lukebakio, De Bruyne, Trossard; De Ketelaere

> Click here to see how Spain could line up for their World Cup quarter-final against Belgium