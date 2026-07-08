Preview: FC Cincinnati vs Burnley - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 08 Jul 2026 16:52 , Last updated: 08 Jul 2026 16:55

Championship outfit Burnley will kick off their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign with a friendly against MLS outfit FC Cincinnati on Friday.

Burnley are building towards the start of their 2026-27 season, which kicks off in the EFL Cup on August 8, while FC Cincinnati will resume their MLS campaign on July 23.

Match preview

Burnley finished 19th in the Premier League last season, with 22 points from 38 matches seeing them relegated from the top flight, with the Clarets therefore preparing for a campaign back in the second tier of English football.

Nicky Hayden is the club's number one managerial target, and the expectation is that the 45-year-old, who is currently in charge of Genk, will soon be confirmed in the position.

Burnley have announced the signing of Florentino Luis this summer on a permanent basis from Benfica, with the 26-year-old arriving after a successful loan spell.

The Clarets are expected to complete more business before the end of the transfer window, and their pre-season will see them take on Columbus Crew, Real Salt Lake, Ajax and Espanyol ahead of their campaign opener against Notts County in the EFL Cup on August 8.

Burnley will then begin their 2026-27 Championship campaign against West Ham United on August 16, which is shaping up to be a fascinating clash.

© Imago

FC Cincinnati, meanwhile, will resume their 2026 MLS campaign against Vancouver Whitecaps on July 23, so this match will act as valuable preparation.

A six-week break from May 25 until July 16 was confirmed due to the World Cup, but the campaign will soon resume, and FC Cincinnati occupy seventh in the Eastern Conference table, having picked up 20 points from their 15 league matches.

The Orange and Blues, who made the 2025 Conference semi-finals, have won five, drawn five and lost five of their league games during the current season.

Pat Noonan's team were last in competitive action on May 23, recording a 6-2 win over Orlando City, and they have only lost once since the start of April.

This match will therefore be incredibly valuable for both teams, with FC Cincinnati taking on high-quality opposition ahead of their return to competitive action.

Team News

© Imago / Action Plus

FC Cincinnati will be without the services of Miles Robinson, with the 29-year-old part of the USA squad at the 2026 World Cup.

The MLS outfit will be missing Alvas Powell, Teenage Hadebe and Kristian Fletcher through injury but are otherwise in strong shape for the clash with Burnley.

Kevin Denkey had been enjoying an excellent season for FC Cincinnati before the break, scoring 13 times in 17 appearances, and the 25-year-old is set to feature in the final third of the field for the clash with the Championship outfit.

As for Burnley, Hannibal Mejbri, Zeki Amdouni, Lyle Foster and Hjalmar Ekdal will all be absent due to their involvement for their countries at the 2026 World Cup.

There will be opportunities for a number of younger players to make their mark, while Florentino should make his official debut for the Championship club in this match, having arrived on a permanent basis.

Armando Broja could lead the line for Burnley, while it remains to be seen whether Zian Flemming is involved amid the speculation surrounding his future.

FC Cincinnati possible starting lineup:

Celentano; Gidi, Miazga, Smith; Bucha, Valenzuela, Nwobodo, Ramirez; Mboma, Denkey, Evander

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Weiss; Sonne, Humphreys, Worrall, Pires; Florentino, Ramsey; Edwards, Tresor, Larsen; Broja

We say: FC Cincinnati 2-2 Burnley

This will be a valuable match for both sides, for different reasons. We are expecting it to be open and entertaining, with the spoils potentially being shared in a 2-2 draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.