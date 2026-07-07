Latest transfer news: Alfie Devine seals Spurs exit, Brentford unveil second summer signing, Leeds youngster completes loan move

By Ben Sully | 07 Jul 2026 22:04

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Alfie Devine has completed a permanent move to Championship Preston North End.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Preston, scoring eight goals and contributing eight assists in 48 competitive appearances.

PNE have now activated their option to buy the attacking midfielder for a club-record fee.

Preston have stated that the fee is worth "almost three times" the previous club record transfer of Callum Lang, which was believed to be around £2m.

“From the end of last season going into the summer, it was always a priority in terms of where I wanted to be," Devine told the Preston official website.

"It took its time, but I'm delighted it's gone through.

“From the first minute I came here until my last minute of last season, I absolutely loved it. The fans, staff, players, everyone around the place made me feel so welcome.”

The transfer brings an end to Devine's six-year association with Tottenham, where he scored one goal in just two senior appearances.

Brentford announce Anthony signing

Today is where your book begins ?



Jaidon Anthony X Brentford pic.twitter.com/q8jsT4dF2r — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) July 7, 2026

Brentford have signed attacker Jaidon Anthony from recently relegated Burnley.

Anthony scored eight goals and provided two assists in 37 Premier League appearances last term.

While those goal contributions were not enough to keep Burnley in the top-flight, his impressive performances have secured him an immediate return to the Premier League.

As per The Standard, Brentford have paid a fee worth up to £17m to recruit the former Bournemouth winger.

Anthony has put pen to paper on a four-year contract, with an option to extend by a further year.

The 26-year-old becomes Brentford's second signing of the summer window following Jannik Schuster's arrival from Red Bull Salzburg.

Gray joins Sheffield Wednesday on loan

There he is! ?



Post your welcome messages to Harry! pic.twitter.com/mzoLG8JLJp — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) July 7, 2026

Elsewhere, Leeds United youngster Harry Gray has joined Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday on a season-long loan deal.

Gray, brother of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Archie Gray, spent the second half of last season on loan at Rotherham United, where he scored three goals in 20 competitive appearances.

The forward, who has made just one senior appearance for Leeds, will now continue his development on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, who are targeting an immediate return to the Championship.

“There were quite a few clubs interested but it was an easy decision because this is such a big club," the 17-year-old told Sheffield Wednesday's official website.

"It’s crazy to think about 24,000 season tickets in League One and the timing is perfect, as I have a full pre-season to settle in.

“Hillsborough is a special stadium when the fans get going and I think this year, with everything that's going on around the place, it should be unbelievable and hopefully a season to remember. It’s the perfect place for me.”

Gray could make his competitive debut when the Owls take on Championship side Bolton Wanderers in the EFL Cup first round on August. 8.