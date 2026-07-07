Rafael Leao preferred Premier League destination 'revealed' amid Tottenham, Man Utd transfer links

By Saikat Mandal | 07 Jul 2026 16:46

AC Milan winger Rafael Leao is reportedly ready to leave the Serie A giants and complete a move to the Premier League this summer.

Leao joined AC Milan in the summer of 2019 and has scored 80 goals in 291 appearances across all competitions, but his future appears increasingly likely to lie away from San Siro.

Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Barcelona have all been linked with the 27-year-old, who could now be focusing on his future after Portugal's last-16 elimination at the hands of Spain.

Rafael Leao future: Where will he join next?

© Imago / Insidefoto

According to Italian journalist Daniele Longo, Leao wants to join Tottenham this summer, with Milan seeking a fee of around £51.2m.

Speaking on his YouTube channel (h/t Teamtalk) Longo claimed that Leao views Tottenham as a "welcome destination" and is ready to make the move to North London.

New Milan head coach Ruben Amorim has reportedly sanctioned the Portugal international's departure, while the player himself is willing to listen to Tottenham's proposal.

Spurs are reportedly preparing a blockbuster move for Leao, who has also attracted interest from Manchester United and Barcelona.

The Rossoneri have already completed the big-money signing of Goncalo Ramos, making Leao's departure a realistic possibility this summer.

Man Utd transfer blow for Rafael Leao?

© Imago

The Red Devils are believed to have admired Leao for some time, but they have yet to show serious intent to sign him this summer.

Michael Carrick is currently focused on strengthening his midfield, with Manchester United reportedly prepared to pay a premium fee for elite players such as Aurelien Tchouameni.

Manchester United could also strengthen their wide attacking options this summer and have been heavily linked with a move for Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville.

Barcelona have already signed Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United and are unlikely to spend heavily on another winger, potentially leaving Tottenham as the favourites to land Leao.