France lineup vs Morocco: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 quarter-final as Manu Kone stands ready to deputise

By Jonathan O'Shea | 07 Jul 2026 16:28

Continuing their quest to be crowned champions for a third time, France will meet Morocco in Thursday's opening World Cup 2026 quarter-final.

Five straight wins have taken Les Bleus back to Boston, where they beat Norway during the group phase, and head coach Didier Deschamps is set to name a familiar starting XI.

Captain and talisman Kylian Mbappe scored his seventh goal of the tournament to down Paraguay last time out, and he will look to net another against the Atlas Lions, as an intense Golden Boot race nears its climax.

Once again, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola and Ballon D'Or winner Ousmane Dembele are set to support their skipper up front, with Desire Doue and Rayan Cherki having to settle for substitute roles.

Mbappe's deputy Marcus Thuram has missed three games due to a calf problem, but after resuming full training the Inter Milan striker should be named on the bench.

After Aurelien Tchouameni was sidelined by a thigh injury for the last-16 tie, it remains to be seen if he will be risked, with Manu Kone likely to partner Deschamps favourite Adrien Rabiot instead.

Recently labelled Les Bleus' "best midfielder" by French legend Patrick Vieira, the Roma midfielder started against Paraguay and was a key figure in an intense battle for supremacy.

As ever, Mike Maignan will wear the gloves behind a back four featuring Dayot Upamecano and William Saliba, plus Jules Kounde and Lucas Digne.

France possible starting lineup: Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne; Kone, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Barcola; Mbappe

> Click here to see how Morocco could line up for their World Cup quarter-final against France