Chelsea fixtures: Three Premier League games rescheduled for Blues as EFL Cup issue resolved

By Darren Plant | 07 Jul 2026 16:35

Chelsea have had three of their early Premier League fixtures for the 2026-27 campaign rearranged for television coverage.

Last month, Xabi Alonso learned that he would make his competitive Blues bow with a West London derby against Fulham on August 24.

However, despite Chelsea's full schedule being revealed, there was scope for changes due to the only televised fixtures being confirmed involving matchday one.

Furthermore, the Fulham match being arranged for a Monday created issues with regards to Chelsea's entry point for the EFL Cup.

On Tuesday afternoon, any lingering concerns over the gap between matches was resolved.

© Imago / Sportimage

Which Chelsea Premier League fixtures have been moved?

At one point, Chelsea could have been playing in the EFL Cup on a Thursday night and facing Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge two days later.

Instead, the game with the Seagulls will now take place on Sunday, August 30 with a 2pm kickoff.

The following week's London showdown with Premier League champions Arsenal has also been moved to Sunday, September 6 with a 4.30pm kickoff.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's final game before the extended September and October international break will take place on Friday, September 18, when they make the trip to Brentford.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

When do Chelsea start pre-season?

Alonso must first decide who he wants to feature in his Chelsea squad for the new campaign, as well as oversee the club's pre-season schedule.

Chelsea are due to commence a run of five fixtures with a game against Western Sydney Wanderers in Australia on July 28.