Morocco lineup vs France: Predicted XI for World Cup quarter-final, with star striker Saibari hit by injury

By Jonathan O'Shea | 07 Jul 2026 16:59

Preparing for a rematch of their 2022 semi-final, Morocco must try to topple familiar foes France when they meet in the World Cup 2026 quarter-finals.

Mohamed Ouahbi's men overcame Canada in the last 16, largely thanks to a second-half double by Azzedine Ounahi, before substitute Soufiane Rahimi applied further gloss during stoppage time.

The latter could be called upon again on Thursday, as the Atlas Lions are set to be without Bayern Munich new boy Ismael Saibari, who was withdrawn early against the tournament co-hosts.

Depending on its severity, a hamstring strain may mean Saibari sits out, leaving Rahimi and veteran Olympiacos striker Ayoub El Kaabi to fight for one place up front.

In better news for Ouahbi, Crystal Palace centre-back Chadi Riad has had more chance to fully recover from a knock, so Redouane Halhal might make way after filling in against Canada.

Captain and right-back Achraf Hakimi will certainly feature in a four-man defence, ahead of vice-captain and Qatar 2022 star Yassine Bounou.

Meanwhile, in midfield, Ounahi has occupied a more advanced role in recent games, taking his tally to 11 international goals.

Both he and playmaker Brahim Diaz usually link up with France-born pair Neil El Aynaoui and Ayyoub Bouaddi, the latter of whom has drawn transfer interest from several major clubs.

Morocco possible starting lineup: Bounou; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Rahimi

> Click here to see how France could line up for their World Cup quarter-final against Morocco