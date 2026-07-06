Chelsea pre-season fixtures: Schedule, how to watch and kickoff times

By Darren Plant | 06 Jul 2026 13:21

In what has become a regular occurrence under BlueCo, Chelsea go into another pre-season with a new manager at the helm.

After a combination of Enzo Maresca, Liam Rosenior and Calum McFarlane could only guide Chelsea to a 10th-placed finish in the Premier League, Alonso is tasked with securing the Blues a return to European football as a bare minimum.

The Spaniard has already acquired a new full-back for his squad in Marco Palestra, but the departure of Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid is expected to be followed by further high-profile names and squad members before the end of the summer transfer window.

Chelsea's pre-season schedule was largely set in stone before Alonso's arrival, and he now has the task of navigating a lengthy tour of Australia and the Middle East.

Here, Sports Mole runs through everything you need to know about Chelsea's 2026-27 pre-season.

Who are Chelsea playing in pre-season?

Despite not being in Premier League action until August 24, Chelsea appear to have settled on a pre-season campaign that will take place abroad.

Alonso's opening match as Chelsea manager will be a showdown with A-League club Western Sydney Wanderers on July 28.

Three days later in a game that will again be held at the 83,500-capacity Accor Stadium, Chelsea will go up against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in what is the most highly-anticipated game of their schedule.

Chelsea then go from Australia to Hong Kong where Juventus will be their opening on August 5, that fixture taking place in Kowloon.

As it stands, their schedule is due to conclude across August 8 and August 9 with a double-header against AC Milan and Johor Darul Ta'zim in Indonesia.

Although there is currently no indication that a Stamford Bridge fixture could be played before the start of the new Premier League season, the weekend of August 15 and August 16 remains available.

Chelsea 2026-27 pre-season schedule July 28: vs. Western Sydney Wanderers (10.45am (BST) | Accor Stadium) August 1: vs. Tottenham Hotspur (10.45am (BST) | Accor Stadium) August 5: vs. Juventus (12.45pm (BST) | Kai Tak Stadium) August 8: vs. AC Milan (1pm (BST) | Gelora Bung Karno Stadium) August 9: vs. Johor Darul Ta'zim (1pm (BST) | Sultan Ibrahim Stadium

How can I watch Chelsea's pre-season fixtures?

Chelsea are yet to officially confirm that their pre-season fixtures will be broadcast, but supporters are likely to be able to watch the games through the official Chelsea app.

However, fans may be required to pay a fee to access the matches.

Who will play for Chelsea in pre-season?

Any players who reached the World Cup last 16 and beyond with their respective nations are not expected to commence pre-season training until August.

Therefore, the likes of Reece James, Malo Gusto, Enzo Fernandez and Pedro Neto will be among those to start life under Alonso later than their teammates.

That said, Chelsea have theoretically benefitted from some star names, such as Levi Colwill, Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro, missing out on World Cup selections and having had a longer rest period than anticipated.

Alonso will want to run the rule over as many Chelsea players as possible over the coming weeks, and that may result in all their remaining available players travelling to the other side of the world.