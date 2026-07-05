Chelsea transfer news: Como 'appreciate' Trevoh Chalobah alternative, consider loan bid

By Darren Plant | 05 Jul 2026 13:19

Como are reportedly giving consideration to making an approach for Chelsea defender Mamadou Sarr.

Having secured surprise qualification for next season's Champions League, Cesc Fabregas is looking to strengthen his squad.

The Serie A club are known to be interested in signing Trevoh Chalobah, who is allegedly interested in playing in Italy.

However, barring a change of stance, the England international is said to prefer a transfer to Inter Milan, another club who are interested in his signature.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, that has led to Fabregas taking an interest in a different Chelsea centre-back.

© Imago

Como bid to take advantage of Sarr's Chelsea situation?

The report alleges that Como are 'appreciative' of the qualities that Sarr could bring to their team.

While only 'internal conversations' are said to have been held, the Senegal international is seemingly a potential loan target.

Chelsea are yet to decide how to handle Sarr's situation at Stamford Bridge, it having been previously reported that Xabi Alonso wants to assess the player in pre-season training.

Sarr was given just 294 minutes of football across six matches by Liam Rosenior during the second half of 2025-26.

He has also just suffered the frustration of remaining as an unused substitute for all four of Senegal's World Cup matches.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

What should Chelsea do with Sarr?

After his stop-start 2025-26, Sarr simply needs to be at a club where he is going to start on a weekly basis.

If that is not going to materialise with Chelsea, Sarr moving to a progressive club like Como who are competing at European football's top table would theoretically suit all parties.

A trend is seemingly being set where Como are taking interest in Chelsea's squad players, perhaps a consequence of the natural link with former Chelsea midfielder Fabregas.

Nevertheless, it could benefit all concerned, and the 20-year-old could get his development back on an upward trajectory playing in Italy and under Fabregas's coaching.