Man United transfer news: Michael Carrick learns £21m 'demand' for midfielder but he faces Premier League competition

By Lewis Nolan | 07 Jul 2026 19:21

Manchester United and Crystal Palace are in contact with the representatives of Toulouse teenager Alexis Vossah, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils will play their first pre-season game against Wrexham on July 18, but their squad is not in the best possible shape.

No major signings have been completed, and while a fee has been agreed with Atalanta BC for midfielder Ederson, he will not solve all of United's problems in that area.

Should Ederson's signing be confirmed, then Michael Carrick's only options for the middle of the pitch will be the Brazilian and Kobbie Mainoo.

However, Fussball Europa claim that both United and Crystal Palace want to be kept aware of Toulouse teenager Alexis Vossah's situation, with a €25m (£21.35m) asking price reportedly set.

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Alexis Vossah assessed: Who is Toulouse midfielder?

Vossah only made his professional debut last season, and he has played just 25 games for Toulouse, with only 13 of his appearances coming from the start of matches.

In that time, the 18-year-old scored one goal and provided one assist, though he primarily operated in deeper areas of the pitch.

ALEXIS VOSSAH IN LIGUE 1 Matches: 23 Starts: 12 Tackles per Game: 0.5 Balls Recovered per Game: 1.7 Interceptions per Game: 0.3

Vossah is incredibly energetic and he possesses a strong ability to cover large distances ahead of his backline.

The Toulouse star is also fast having registered a speed of 34.8 km/h in Ligue 1 last season, and his pace could be a valuable asset when United deal with counter-attacks.

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Manchester United transfer news: Cheaper midfield targets?

One of the reasons that United may be looking at bringing in the teenager is to combat the prices that have been seen around the Premier League for midfielders.

Elliot Anderson enjoyed a strong 2025-26 campaign with Nottingham Forest, but eyebrows were raised at the £116m fee Manchester City paid to sign him.

Sandro Tonali had been tentatively linked with a move to Old Trafford, as had West Ham United star Mateus Fernandes, but both signed for Tottenham Hotspur for £100m and £85m respectively.

While it is hard to see how Vossah might contribute much in 2026-27 given his youthful age, he could save the Red Devils a significant sum over the coming seasons if he develops into the midfielder that his talent promises.