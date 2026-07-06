Liverpool transfer news: Andoni Iraola’s side receive boost in midfielder pursuit as ‘£4.2m offer’ made

By Oliver Thomas | 06 Jul 2026 16:35 , Last updated: 06 Jul 2026 16:37

Liverpool have seemingly been handed a boost in their pursuit of Juventus midfielder Khephren Thuram this summer.

The Reds are in the process of building a squad under new head coach Andoni Iraola that can mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title and other major honours after a trophyless 2025-26 campaign under Arne Slot.

It is thought that Liverpool are prioritising the addition of at least one new wide forward this summer following the departure of club legend Mohamed Salah, with Yan Diomande, Bradley Barcola and Crysencio Summerville emerging as targets.

However, the Merseysiders have also been tipped to bolster their midfield options ahead of the new season and 25-year-old Thuram is one player who has been linked with a switch to Anfield.

Manchester United and Nottingham Forest have also been credited with an interest Thuram, who played 45 times for Juventus last season and is the son of French World Cup winner Lilian Thuram.

© Imago

Juve ready to offload Liverpool-linked Thuram this summer

However, reports in Italy, via the Liverpool Echo, claim that Juventus are willing to offload Thuram this summer to help generate funds for other midfield targets.

Juve are said to be eyeing up a move for free agent Franck Kessie, and the Italian giants have offered him a contract worth £4.2m, while they are also exploring a deal to sign Napoli’s Stanislav Lobotka.

Last month, former AC Milan star Kessie admitted that a move to Juventus had been discussion, telling reporters: "Juventus? Yes, they're talking about it, I've seen it.”

The Ivory Coast international added: "I'm a great signing. In form, at the World Cup, and above all, a free agent, it's hard to ask for more!

"That's why so many want me, and they're right. My agent is working, I'm getting a lot of calls, and I repeat, it's normal: I'd take him too in these physical and financial conditions."

Luciano Spalletti’s side have been described as 'working hard' to find a move for Thuram, whose €50m (£42.9m) valuation is currently too high for interested suitors.

Juve’s Thuram asking price may need to drop before Liverpool submit bid

It has previously been suggested that Thuram could be available for as little as £34.7m, and this figure may tempt clubs including Liverpool to submit an offer.

Thuram joined Juve from Nice for around €20m in the summer of 2024 and has since played 96 times for the Old Lady in all competitions, chipping in with nine goals and 13 assists.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will step up their pursuit of Thuram, but any agreement struck by Juventus to sign either Kessie or Lobokta would likely edge the Frenchman closer to the exit door this summer.