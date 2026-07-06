Preview: Sabah vs The New Saints - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 06 Jul 2026 16:34

The first qualifying round of the 2026-27 Champions League gets underway on Tuesday evening, with clubs from across Europe looking to take the first step towards reaching the league phase.

Azerbaijan Premier League champions Sabah welcome Welsh outfit The New Saints to Bank Respublika Arena for the opening leg of their first-round qualifier.

Match preview

Founded in 2017, Sabah have enjoyed a rapid rise under Valdas Dambrauskas, culminating in a historic league and cup double last season that ended Qarabag's long-standing dominance of Azerbaijani football.

Backed by significant financial investment, the Owls have featured in UEFA competition in each of the last three seasons and will now be aiming to reach the Champions League league phase for the first time in their history.

Although previous European campaigns ended at the hands of Celje and Levski Sofia, Sabah will take confidence from a dominant domestic campaign that saw them finish nine points clear of Qarabag at the top of the table.

Dambrauskas's side will, however, be hoping to improve on a mixed pre-season that has produced two draws and one defeat from their three friendly matches since the end of the domestic campaign.

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As for The New Saints, they secured an 18th Cymru Premier title last season, with Craig Harrison's side finishing a mammoth 22 points clear of second-placed Connah's Quay Nomads.

Like Sabah, TNS fell short of reaching the league phase in Europe last season, suffering Champions League elimination to Shkendija before Differdange brought their Conference League hopes to an end.

Their preparations have been slightly more encouraging, with victory over Welders followed by a narrow 2-1 defeat to Bangor in their final warm-up fixture.

While TNS have established themselves as the dominant force in Welsh football, translating that domestic success into Europe has proved more difficult.

However, they made history two seasons ago by becoming the first Welsh club to qualify for the Conference League group stage, and they will be hoping to produce another memorable continental campaign this time around.

Sabah form (all competitions):

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The New Saints form (all competitions):

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Team News

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With the summer transfer window still open, both managers could hand competitive debuts to several new arrivals as they begin another European campaign.

Sabah are expected to give first starts to some of their summer recruits, with defender Aden McCarthy, who joined from Kaizer Chiefs last month, in line to slot straight into the hosts' back line.

The New Saints, meanwhile, have seen several key players depart following another title-winning campaign and could also field a refreshed starting XI.

TNS, meanwhile, have had several key players depart after their successful campaign and will be looking to hand out debuts on Tuesday night.

Rhys Hughes is among those pushing for a competitive debut after arriving from Connah's Quay Nomads, having registered an impressive return of 15 goals and 12 assists last season.

Sabah possible starting lineup:

Pokatilov; Zedadka, McCarthy, Dashdamirov, Puchacz; Lepinjica, Malouda, Isayev; Parris, Mickels, Aliyev

The New Saints possible starting lineup:

Shepperd; Simeu, Davies, Bodenham; Williams, Corness, Clark, Redmond; Hughes, Wilson, Brobbel

We say: Sabah 2-1 The New Saints

Tuesday's contest marks the first competitive meeting between the two clubs and the first time that The New Saints have faced Azerbaijani opposition, making this a difficult encounter to predict.

Sabah's greater European experience in recent seasons, coupled with home advantage, could prove decisive, and we expect the Azerbaijani champions to take a slender lead into next week's second leg in Wales.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.