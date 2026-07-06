‘Maybe Harry Kane should ask Donald Trump’: Thomas Tuchel delivers Jarell Quansah red card appeal verdict after England World Cup win

By Oliver Thomas | 06 Jul 2026 16:15 , Last updated: 06 Jul 2026 16:17

England head coach Thomas Tuchel has jokingly suggested that captain Harry Kane should ask U.S. President Donald Trump to overturn Jarell Quansah’s red card.

The Three Lions punched their ticket to the World Cup 2026 quarter-finals with a memorable 3-2 victory over co-hosts Mexico at the Estadio Azteca in the early hours of Monday morning, despite playing the final half-hour with 10 men.

Quansah became just the fourth England player in World Cup history to be sent off, after VAR suggested an on-pitch review for the defender’s high tackle on Mexico’s Jesus Gallardo.

The 23-year-old is now suspended for Saturday’s quarter-final showdown with Norway in Miami, leaving Tuchel with yet another right-back dilemma as concerns over Reece James’s fitness remain.

After the win over Mexico, Tuchel was asked about the possibility of appealing Quansah’s red card in the wake of FIFA’s controversial decision to allow USA’s Florian Balogun to play in their last-16 clash against Belgium.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Tuchel calls for consistency after slamming Quansah red card decision

Balogun was shown a straight red card for a stud-showing tackle in USA’s last-32 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina, but the striker could feature against Belgium after FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee announced that it would suspend his one-game ban by a probationary period of one year.

The decision has sparked widespread criticism, with UEFA notably slamming FIFA for ‘crossing a red line’ and putting the "integrity of the game at stake".

U.S. President Trump took to social media to claim that FIFA had “reversed a great injustice”, while FIFA are understood to have rejected Belgium’s appealed against the decision over Balogun’s eligibility.

Asked if Quansah’s dismissal would be appealed before England face Norway, Tuchel told reporters: “To be clear it was not a red card. VAR got involved. The decision is made.

“Who overturns this decision and when and on what grounds? It’s strange for me. We want consistency.

“I think it is not a yellow card, [that] Declan Rice [got in the first minute]. Does France get the yellow card back for [Michael] Olise which was not a yellow card [against Paraguay]?

“Where does this start and where does this end? Do we appeal?”

Harry Kane of England is a GREAT player!!! — Donald J. Trump Posts from Truth Social (@DonaldTrumpNat) July 6, 2026

Could Kane and Trump talks offer hope for Quansah?

Tuchel was then questioned if Kane should ask President Trump for a helping hand, and he jokingly replied: “Maybe! That’s a good starting point.”

Trump expressed his admiration for Kane on social media following England’s win over Mexico, posting: “Harry Kane of England is a GREAT player!!!”.

Should Quansah miss England’s game against Norway, as expected, Tuchel may be required to start Djed Spence at right-back, unless James can prove his fitness in time for this weekend’s fixture.

Spence is a right-footed defender who has played more as a left-back over the last 12 months or so for club and country, with the Tottenham Hotspur man coming on as a substitute to play on the left side of defence in the closing stages of England’s win over Mexico.