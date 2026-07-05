USA vs. Belgium: Why Folarin Balogun's red card has been suspended by FIFA before World Cup round of 16 clash

By Lewis Nolan | 05 Jul 2026 19:12

USA striker Folarin Balogun has had his red card suspended by FIFA ahead of their World Cup game against Belgium in the round of 16.

The summer tournament has not been without its controversy, with the latest example being referee Ilgiz Tantashev's failure to punish multiple Paraguay players for fouls against France on Saturday.

There was also significant outrage amongst the US camp for the red card that striker Balogun received against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Thursday.

The forward inadvertently stepped on the ankle of Tarik Muharemovic, and a VAR review led to a red card being brandished.

USA had no mechanism by which they could appeal Balogun's dismissal, but The Athletic now report that FIFA has suspended the attacker's red card for a probationary period of one year, meaning he will be able to play against Belgium in the round of 16 on Tuesday.

FOLARIN BALOGUN: FIFA STATEMENT IN FULL "The FIFA disciplinary committee has imposed the following sanction on United States national-team player Folarin Balogun, who was sent off as a result of a direct red card during the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between the United States and Bosnia and Herzegovina played on 1 July 2026 at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium: - One-match suspension for breaches of articles 14 and 66 of the FIFA disciplinary code (FDC). "In line with article 27 of the FIFA disciplinary code, the implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year. If Folarin Balogun commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement."

Why Folarin Balogun's red card has been suspended vs. Belgium

FIFA referred to article 27 of the disciplinary code when justifying their power to suspend Balogun's red card, a power they used prior to the start of the tournament that meant Cristiano Ronaldo was eligible to play all three group games despite receiving a three-game ban for violent conduct.

The article states that "the judicial body may decide to fully or partially suspend the implementation of a disciplinary measure", though it does not have a specific guideline on when FIFA should use their powers.

Football's governing body can essentially look at cases they deem worthy of review, though their exact reasoning for suspending Balogun's red card is not yet clear.

Regardless of whether the decision was justified, USA boss Mauricio Pochettino will be delighted by the outcome as his best player will have the chance to make an impact once again.

© Iconsport / Paul Kitagaki Jr. / ZUMA Press Wire

Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino: A White House phone call

In another twist, journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that the White House made a direct call to FIFA to ask president Gianni Infantino to review Balogun’s red card.

The report also states FIFA have insisted that the White House had no influence on their decision as the matter went to an independent disciplinary panel.

Many critics of the 2026 World Cup have raised the close relationship of Infantino and US President Donald Trump as a point of concern, and the latest development with Balogun will no doubt fuel that criticism further.