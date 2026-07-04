Preview: USA vs Belgium - prediction, team news, lineups | 2026 World Cup

By Matt Law | 04 Jul 2026 15:42 , Last updated: 04 Jul 2026 16:41

USA's bid to reach the quarter-finals of a World Cup for the first time since 2002 will take place on Monday with a clash against Belgium at Lumen Field in Seattle.

2026 World Cup co-hosts USA recorded a 2-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina in the last round of the competition, while Belgium recorded a 3-2 victory over Senegal.

Match preview

USA vs. Belgium World Cup 2026 Match Preview

USA's best-ever showing at a World Cup came back in 1930, when they finished third, but the national team have not managed to make it past the quarter-finals since.

In 2002, the United States were present in the final eight, but they have fallen at the last-16 stage in each of their last three tournaments (2010, 2014, 2022).

Mauricio Pochettino's side topped Group D with six points to secure a spot in the round of 32, where they managed to beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0.

USA's reward for beating Belgium would be a last-eight tie against Portugal or Spain, with the European giants set to lock horns on Monday night.

Belgium have actually won six of their previous seven meetings between these two teams, with USA's only win coming at the 1930 World Cup.

© Iconsport / Xinhua / Cao Can

The last contest between Belgium and USA took place in March 2026, and it was the former that recorded a 5-2 success, making it six straight wins against the Stars and Stripes.

Belgium finished top of Group G with five points to secure a spot in the round of 32, and they were then involved in a pulsating clash with Senegal.

Rudi Garcia's side actually trailed Senegal 2-0 heading into the final five minutes of the last-32 clash, with Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans then scoring in quick succession to making it 2-2, before the latter scored a 120th-minute penalty to make it 3-2.

The Red Devils finished third in the 2018 World Cup but were actually eliminated in the group stage four years ago in Qatar, which was a major disappointment.

Belgium will fancy their chances of triumphing in this match given their impressive record against USA, but the Stars and Stripes will, of course, have home advantage.

USA World Cup form:

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USA form (all competitions):

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Belgium World Cup form:

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Belgium form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Paul Kitagaki Jr. / ZUMA Press Wire

USA will be without the services of Folarin Balogun through suspension, with the striker sent off in his team's 2-0 success over Bosnia-Herzegovina last time out.

This is the sort of information to consider if you are thinking of betting on the World Cup, and we have included it in our World Cup betting guide.

Balogun has scored three times at the 2026 World Cup and his absence is a big one for USA; the beneficiary is expected to be Ricardo Pepi, who has found the back of the net on 13 occasions in 41 appearances for his country.

Mark McKenzie (foot) and Cristian Roldan (muscle) need to be assessed ahead of the match, but there will be starts for the likes of Sergino Dest, Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams.

As for Belgium, Zeno Debast (leg) remains a doubt, with the 22-year-old looking to recover from the issue which has sidelined him during the entire tournament to date.

Lukaku has scored twice in four appearances at this World Cup, but the 33-year-old is expected to again feature on the bench for the first whistle, before an almost certain appearance in the second half of the contest.

Leandro Trossard is fit despite concerns over an injury issue, while Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku will also be notable starters for the Red Devils in this contest.

USA possible starting lineup:

Freese; Freeman, Richards, Ream, Robinson; Tillman, Adams, McKennie; Dest, Pepi, Pulisic

Belgium possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Castagne, Theate, Mechele, De Cuyper; Vanaken, Tielemans; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; De Ketelaere

We say: USA 2-1 Belgium

This is a tricky match to call, and it would not be a surprise to see this one go all the way to penalties, but we fancy USA to get the job done in normal time to advance to the final eight.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.