Spain 2-1 Belgium player ratings: Mikel Merino to the rescue again as Senne Lammens makes huge error

By Matthew Cooper | 10 Jul 2026 22:09

Spain have booked their place in the semi-finals after beating Belgium 2-1 in their quarter-final clash in Los Angeles.

Fabian Ruiz gave Spain the lead in the 30th minute, firing home the rebound after Dani Olmo's strike was saved by Thibaut Courtois, but Charles De Ketelaere equalised with a header from a Timothy Castagne cross.

Mikel Merino then scored a late winner for the second game in a row, tapping home after substitute goalkeeper Senne Lammens spilled an effort from Pau Cubarsi, and Spain will now face France in the next round.

Here, Sports Mole provides player ratings from the clash between Spain and Belgium in the 2026 World Cup.

Spain player ratings vs. Belgium

Fabian Ruiz opens the scoring for Spain ? pic.twitter.com/SDj8uz3EzE — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 10, 2026

GOALKEEPER

Unai Simon - 6/10

DEFENCE

Pedro Porro - 7/10

Pau Cubarsi - 6/10

Should have done better against De Ketelaere for Belgium's equaliser and was booked in the first half. Took the initial shot from distance that led to Merino's winner.

Aymeric Laporte - 6/10

Marc Cucurella - 6/10

MIDFIELD

Rodri - 7/10

Fabian Ruiz - 7/10

Scored the opener with a follow-up to an effort from Olmo, having been handed his first start since the opening game against Cape Verde.

Dani Olmo - 7/10

ATTACK

Lamine Yamal - 7/10

His pace and direct running was a real threat for Spain at times, with no player taking more shots or having more touches in the opposition box than Yamal. Will be disappointed not to have scored.

Mikel Oyarzabal - 6/10

Alex Baena - 6/10

SUBSTITUTES

Pedri - 6/10

Ferran Torres - 6/10

Nico Williams - 6/10

Mikel Merino - 8/10

The hero once again. Having scored a late winner off the bench in the previous round against Portugal, Merino did the same against Belgium as he capitalised on an error from Lammens.

Belgium player ratings vs. Spain

Spain have conceded their first goal of the World Cup ?



Charles De Ketelaere scores the equaliser for Belgium ? pic.twitter.com/B3Z5W2TdCo — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 10, 2026

GOALKEEPER

Thibaut Courtois - 5/10

Probably should have done better for Spain's opener, having parried the ball right into the path of Ruiz after denying Olmo. Unfortunately forced off injured in the 70th minute.

DEFENCE

Timothy Castagne - 7/10

Nathan Ngoy - 6/10

Brandon Mechele - 6/10

Maxim De Cuyper - 6/10

MIDFIELD

Hans Vanaken - 6/10

Drafted in at the last minute after Youri Tielemans suffered an injury in the warm-up and struggled to make much of an impact.

Nicolas Raskin - 6/10

Kevin De Bruyne - 6/10

ATTACK

Leandro Trossard - 5/10

Had a really quiet game after making a goal contribution in each of Belgium's last three matches. Failed to create a single chance or have a single shot and was dispossessed more than any other player.

Charles De Ketelaere - 8/10

After bagging a brace in the last round, De Ketelaere became the first player to score against Spain at this World Cup when he nodded home Belgium's equaliser. A fantastic header from the Atalanta star.

Jeremy Doku - 6/10

Was caught out in the buildup to the opener, but showed flashes of his ability with his pace and dribbling troubling Spain's defence at times.

SUBSTITUTES

Joaquin Seys - 6/10

Axel Witsel - 6/10

Romelu Lukaku - 6/10

Senne Lammens - 4/10

Made a really poor error for Spain's winner, allowing Merino to score when he failed to keep hold of the ball after saving a long-range strike from Cubarsi.

Alexis Saelemaekers - N/A