Spain vs. Belgium : 'When I am doing well, everyone will have to be quiet' — Lamine Yamal fires back at his critics

By Axel Clody | 10 Jul 2026 06:20

Spain face Belgium in their World Cup quarter-final at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Friday evening, kick-off 20:00, with all eyes on Lamine Yamal to produce the individual brilliance his reputation demands.

The 18-year-old was chosen to face the media in the pre-match press conference and spoke candidly about Spain's campaign, his own form and the wider conversation about the giants of his generation.

'Portugal were one of the three best teams in the World Cup'

© Imago / APL

Yamal opened by assessing the significance of Spain's dramatic 1-0 win over Portugal in the round of 16, settled by Mikel Merino's stoppage-time goal.

'For me, Portugal were one of the three best teams in the World Cup and being able to eliminate them gives us a lot of confidence for the match against Belgium,' he said. 'But we know that each game is very different and that in a World Cup everything is equal.'

That win required a patient, possession-based Spain to absorb sustained Portuguese threat, a style the reigning champions have made their own since the 2010 World Cup. Portugal posed real danger without ever dominating the ball, with Nuno Mendes one of the most threatening figures even in a side without the upper hand in possession.

The full-back's direct duel with Yamal became one of the defining aspects of the match, and the Spain winger paid tribute to his opponent while explaining his own contribution.

'It was very important to help in defence, especially in the game against Portugal. Both in attack and defence they had a very important player — one of the most influential in the team — in Nuno Mendes. I tried to help the team as much as possible, both attacking and defending.'

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente was equally emphatic in his assessment of that battle, saying Nuno Mendes' departure through injury in the second half was 'surely down to the pressure Lamine put on him', describing the performance as 'one of the most important matches of his life, one that helped him grow.'

'I think I can be better' — Yamal responds to his critics

© Iconsport / Xinhua

Yamal arrived in the United States still managing the effects of a hamstring injury that kept him out of action for nearly two months at the end of the Barcelona season.

He has one goal from five appearances at the tournament so far and has not yet reached the heights that Barcelona supporters are accustomed to seeing.

'I think I can be better,' he said. 'I'm very demanding with myself. I've never said that's enough. Not when I'm at Barcelona and I have reached my goals, so not now either. I had been sidelined for almost two months and it is not the same as when you have played seven games in a row.'

He is also, notably, not shying away from the criticism that has come his way from the Spanish press. 'I take it as something positive,' he said. 'There are days when I think: I do not understand why they say that. But when I am doing well, everyone will have to be quiet.'

Yamal on Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar

© Imago / JNA Press

In closing, Yamal was asked about longevity in football and the generation of players who shaped his own development. He was generous in his appreciation of three icons who dominated the sport throughout his childhood.

'Everyone knows who Messi is, but no one expected the high level he is giving,' Yamal said. The Argentina captain currently leads the Golden Boot standings with eight goals from five appearances at this World Cup.

'I am very happy for him. I am happy for Neymar and Cristiano too. They marked the childhood of all of us who are playing now. Everything good that happens to them is good for me.'