World Cup
Spain
Jul 10, 2026 8.00pm
Los Angeles Stadium
Belgium

Team News: Spain vs. Belgium injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

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Spain vs. Belgium injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026
© Iconsport / Belga

With Belgium aiming to repeat their World Cup quarter-final win over Spain some 40 years ago, the European nations are set to lock horns in Los Angeles.

Ahead of Friday's big game, the Red Devils received cruel injury news about a key midfielder, while La Roja's squad is not at its full complement either.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both sides.

SPAIN vs. BELGIUM

SPAIN

Out: Yeremy Pino (collarbone)

Doubtful: Nico Williams (adductor)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal

BELGIUM

Out: Amadou Onana (ACL)

Doubtful: Zeno Debast (leg)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Castagne, Ngoy, Mechele, De Cuyper; Vanaken, Tielemans; Lukebakio, De Bruyne, Trossard; De Ketelaere

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