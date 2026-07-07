Belgium, Aston Villa star Amadou Onana out of World Cup, sidelined in long term with major injury

By Darren Plant | 07 Jul 2026 10:37

Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana has been ruled out of the World Cup with a serious knee injury.

The Aston Villa star had been handed a start in Belgium's last-16 showdown with the USA on Monday, a game which his nation won by a 4-1 scoreline.

However, the 24-year-old needed to be withdrawn at the midway point of the first half in Seattle.

Onana was later seen on crutches, while teammate Romelu Lukaku held up the player's shirt in support when putting Belgium 4-1 ahead in added-on time.

According to The Athletic, it has already been determined that Onana has suffered an ACL injury.

© Imago / IMAGO / Photo News

Major blow for Onana, Emery, Aston Villa

The expectation is that Onana will now spend between six and nine months on the sidelines.

As a key player under Unai Emery, it is a major blow for the West Midlands outfit, with the report adding that Villa had no plans to make a major midfield addition during the summer transfer window.

That is now expected to change, with fellow star man Boubacar Kamara having already been sidelined for six months with his own serious knee injury.

Onana has made a total of 57 starts and 15 substitute outings for Villa since his £50m transfer from Everton in 2024.

© Imago / Crystal Pix

How will Belgium handle Onana injury?

Hans Vanaken was introduced as Onana's replacement in the first half against USA and will hope to now deputise versus Spain in the quarter-finals.

The 33-year-old contributed a goal and an assist versus the Stars and Stripes, yet much may depend on how Rudi Garcia chooses to line up versus the European champions.

Axel Witsel and Kevin De Bruyne are alternatives to Vanaken, while Youri Tielemans could drop into a deeper midfield role.