Transfer news and rumours today: Emiliano Martinez and Nick Pope 'exits' as West Ham United close in on Alpha Toure

By Seye Omidiora | 04 Jul 2026 23:51 , Last updated: 05 Jul 2026 00:23

Ipswich Town have reportedly made a preliminary inquiry for Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope ahead of their anticipated return to the Premier League.

Football Insider reports that the Magpies are entirely willing to sanction a summer sale for the veteran shot-stopper as they plan an extensive defensive overhaul.

The initial asking price of around £10 to £12m is said to be a minor stumbling block for the Tractor Boys though negotiations should progress smoothly over the coming weeks.

Newly appointed manager Gary O'Neil is incredibly desperate to recruit a highly experienced performer to anchor his back line this season.

Moving to Portman Road would represent a sentimental career homecoming for the seasoned professional who actively supported the club during his youth.

Meanwhile, the Tyneside hierarchy are already accelerating plans to secure promising Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford as a definitive long-term replacement.

The talented young prospect is extremely eager to establish himself as an undisputed No. 1 after a frustrating developmental spell in Manchester due to the signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Villa 'line up' award-winning goalkeeper replacement

© Imago

According to L'Equipe, via Birmingham Live, Aston Villa are reportedly preparing a substantial summer offer to secure the services of Lens goalkeeper Robin Risser.

The ambitious Midlands club are entering the transfer market to find a reliable long-term replacement for Emiliano Martinez.

The experienced Argentina international is widely expected to complete a high-profile move to Italian heavyweights Juventus after the World Cup.

Villa officials are said to understand that filling the shoes of their decorated defensive talisman will prove an incredibly demanding recruitment challenge.

Martinez previously played a vital role in helping the club achieve Champions League qualification and secure the Europa League trophy.

However the shot-stopper is believed to have secured a verbal agreement with the Serie A side to start a fresh career chapter.

Consequently, Unai Emery has approved a move for Risser after tracking his impressive performances in French football last season.

The highly-rated 21-year-old earned the Ligue 1 Goalkeeper of the Year award after keeping 11 clean sheets for Lens.

Midfielder 'rejects' Saudi move to honour English promise

© Iconsport / PA Images

West Ham United reportedly remain deeply keen on securing Metz midfielder Alpha Toure ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The East London club previously failed to complete a deal for the 20-year-old starlet during the winter window.

Despite suffering a painful relegation to the Championship, Sport Witness reports that the Hammers have maintained strong contact with the player's representatives.

Newly promoted Saudi Pro League side Al-Diraiyah recently reached a formal €7m (£6m) agreement with Metz.

However, the highly rated Senegalese youth international has absolutely no plans to complete a lucrative move to the Middle East.

Toure has already given his word to the Hammers and remains entirely determined to test himself in English football next term.

The defensive midfielder made 32 appearances in the French top flight last season, but his current employers were ultimately relegated to Ligue 2.

Nuno Espirito Santo is eager to bolster his engine room and the club has indicated a willingness to match £6m asking price.

The promising midfielder intends to stick to his decision unless a major club from a top European league enter the race later.