Ipswich Town transfer news: Brazil international 'approached' in potential club-record deal

By Darren Plant | 29 Jun 2026 10:02

Ipswich Town are reportedly considering whether to break their transfer record to sign Lille defender Alexsandro Ribeiro.

The Tractor Boys are preparing for a return to the Premier League with a new manager at the helm, with Gary O'Neil appointed as Kieran McKenna's successor last week.

They will now target putting together a squad that is capable of avoiding an immediate return to the Championship for the second time in three seasons.

Over the weekend, Ipswich were credited with an interest in a La Liga defender that is also attracting the attention of Fulham and Everton.

However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Ipswich are also admirers of a defender who has been impressing in Ligue 1.

© Imago

Who is Alexsandro Ribeiro?

The report alleges that Ipswich have already made an 'initial approach' for Alexsandro, who has racked up 123 appearances for Lille since 2022.

Last season was a frustrating one for the 26-year-old, who was restricted to 11 outings in all competitions courtesy of injury and losing his place in the team.

His last start for Lille came in a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the second leg of their Europa League tie at the last-16 stage in March.

Ipswich are said to be among a number of teams who are interested in negotiating a deal for Alexsandro for a fee in the region of €30m (£25.89m).

That would be considerably higher than the £20m that was spent on Omari Hutchinson and Jaden Philogene.

Alexsandro has also spent a season at the second tier of Portuguese football with Chaves, his performances earning him his transfer to Lille.

© Imago / PsnewZ

A statement of intent from Ipswich?

If Ipswich were to get a deal over the line for Alexsandro, it would be a clear statement of intent.

While O'Neil's Strasbourg side did not face Alexsandro during the second half of 2025-26, the Englishman will be familiar with the player.

Such was the level of his performances in 2024-25 that it led to three appearances for Brazil in World up qualifiers between June and September of that year.

Had injuries not gotten in the way, Alexsandro may have been part of Carlo Ancelotti's World Cup squad.