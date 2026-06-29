USA vs. Bosnia Herzegovina: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of 2026 World Cup clash

By Matt Law | 29 Jun 2026 08:28 , Last updated: 29 Jun 2026 08:30

USA and Bosnia-Herzegovina will lock horns in the last-32 stage of the 2026 World Cup on Wednesday.

Bosnia-Herzegovina qualified for the knockout round as one of the best third-placed finishers, having claimed four points from three matches in Group B, while USA finished at the top of Group D to advance to this stage.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two teams.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 3

USA wins: 2

Draws: 1

Bosnia-Herzegovina wins: 0

Bosnia-Herzegovina have only faced USA on three previous occasions - all friendlies - and it is the latter that lead the head-to-head record two wins to zero.

The first-ever clash between the two nations was a thrilling affair back in August 2013, with USA running out 4-3 winners in the international friendly.

The pair then met again in January 2018, with a goalless draw being played out, before USA beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 1-0 in the last meeting between the two teams in December 2021.

Wednesday's match at the 2026 World Cup will represent the first-ever competitive meeting between Bosnia-Herzegovina and USA.

Previous meetings

Dec 19, 2021: USA 1-0 Bosnia-Herzegovina (international friendly)

Jan 19, 2018: USA 0-0 Bosnia-Herzegovina (international friendly)

Aug 14, 2013: Bosnia-Herzegovina 3-4 USA (international friendly)