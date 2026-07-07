Folarin Balogun: USA striker breaks silence over “controversial” World Cup suspension scandal

By Oliver Thomas | 07 Jul 2026 08:40 , Last updated: 07 Jul 2026 08:45

USA striker Folarin Balogun has spoken out for the first time since his World Cup 2026 ban was controversially suspended following an intervention from U.S. President Donald Trump.

The 25-year-old was expected to serve a one-match ban after receiving a straight red card in USA’s round-of-32 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina last week.

However, FIFA suspended the automatic one-match ban for 12 months after President Trump asked football’s world governing body to review the suspension.

Of the 189 other red cards at the World Cup, Brazil's Garrincha is the only player to have ever escaped a suspension, doing so in 1962 before automatic bans were in place.

The decision over Balogun received widespread criticism, with UEFA slamming FIFA for ‘crossing a red line’ and putting the "integrity of the game at stake".

Balogun was therefore allowed to play in USA’s last-16 clash with Belgium in Seattle on Monday and the Monaco striker was handed a start by head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire, Media Punch, DeFodi Images

Balogun reacts to “controversial” World Cup scandal after USA exit

However, the Stars and Stripes have crashed out of their home tournament after suffering a 4-1 defeat to a fired-up Belgian outfit, who have been rewarded with a quarter-final tie against Spain on Friday.

Balogun, who played for 92 minutes before being substituted in the closing stages, has since shared his thoughts on controversy surrounding his eligibility for the last-16 match.

"When you're given a red card, usually the protocol is you don't play in the following game. Then, when that decision's overturned, of course, it's going to be controversial,” Balogun told reporters.

"So it didn't really surprise me too much, but as a player my job is just to go out there and focus on my job. And I'm disappointed we weren't able to win today."

Balogun, who finished the World Cup as USA’s top scorer with three goals, added: "I accepted the decision when I was given the red card, and then I also accepted the decision when I was told I could play.

“There's not too much else I can really say on the on the matter. All that being said, Belgium were the better team today. They played much better than us."

© Iconsport / Paul Kitagaki Jr. / ZUMA Press Wire

Garcia praises Balogun as Trump refuses to comment on USA World Cup exit

Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia later revealed that Balogun "came to talk" with him after the match, saying: "I really liked that. It's not his fault, he's not the one to blame and that's what I told him."

Garcia had previously criticised FIFA for their suspension decision, aiming an “April Fool's Day" jibe at the organisation after expressing how the unprecedented move was against the spirit of the game.

Explaining his conversation with Garcia, Balogun said: “I just congratulated Belgium. There's winners and losers, and similar to when I was given the red card, you have to handle it in the right way.

“So with us losing today again, of course there's huge disappointment, but I wanted to just say congratulations to Belgium and Rudi Garcia and wish them good luck for the rest of the tournament.”

Meanwhile, Trump himself took to social media following USA’s World Cup exit, but he chose not to comment on the result and instead posted about the US Military and the "Save America Act".