Player Ratings: De Ketelaere ends the American dream — full player ratings from USA 1-4 Belgium

By Alexis Pereira | 07 Jul 2026 03:52

In the context of the controversial overturning of Folarin Balogun's red card ban, Belgium beat the United States 4-1 and eliminated the co-hosts from the World Cup in the last 16. The Red Devils will now face Spain in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Charles De Ketelaere delivered a magnificent performance, scoring two goals and assisting the third for Hans Vanaken. In the closing stages, Romelu Lukaku turned the win into a rout. Malik Tillman scored for the American side with a free-kick that deflected off the wall.

The United States bow out of the World Cup with a display well below their tournament standard. Belgium, by contrast, produced their best match of the competition.

USA player ratings vs Belgium

GOALKEEPER

Matthew Freese — 3/10

Made a fine instinctive save from a Timothy Castagne effort in the opening seconds, but that was as good as it got. After conceding two goals with little blame attached, he came off his line to claim a through ball and handed it directly to Vanaken.

DEFENDERS

Alexander Freeman — 4/10

Made too many errors throughout the match and, fatigued in stoppage time, was pressured into the mistake that led to the fourth goal.

Chris Richards — 4.5/10

Tim Ream — 4/10

Was easily anticipated by De Ketelaere for the cross that led to the second goal, and the Belgian forward appeared behind him for the opener as well.

Antonee Robinson — 5/10

MIDFIELDERS

Tyler Adams — 5/10

Belgium's individual marking neutralised his attacking contribution entirely.

Malik Tillman — 7/10

The most coherent presence in the American midfield, he found pockets of space to escape the Belgian press on several occasions. Scored the equaliser with a deflected free-kick.

Weston McKennie — 4.5/10

One of the leaders in possession losses, he could not cope physically with the European side, struggling in both aerial and ground duels.

FORWARDS

Christian Pulisic — 5/10

The captain also misplaced almost everything he tried and was substituted after 58 minutes.

Sergino Dest — 6/10

Folarin Balogun — 5.5/10

The controversial figure of the night due to the overturned ban, he won the foul that led to Tillman's goal but subsequently wasted two clear one-on-one opportunities.

SUBSTITUTES

Giovanni Reyna — 5/10

Sebastian Berhalter — 6/10

Struck a powerful effort from range that nearly ignited the contest, the ball flashing just past the post.

Ricardo Pepi — 5.5/10

Maximilian Arfsten — Not rated

Haji Wright — Not rated

Belgium player ratings vs USA

GOALKEEPER

Thibaut Courtois — 5.5/10

The Belgian goalkeeper did not make his first genuine save until past the 80th minute, an indication of how poorly the United States performed. Did well to turn away a Balogun attempt when finally required.

Belgium's ticket to the Quarter-finals has been punched ?️#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 7, 2026

DEFENDERS

Timothy Castagne — 6/10

Brandon Mechele — 5/10

Nathan Ngoy — 6/10

Stood out in Belgium's defensive unit, producing key clearances and anticipatory interventions to prevent American attempts on goal.

Maxim De Cuyper — 4/10

MIDFIELDERS

Amadou Onana — 5/10

Nicolas Raskin — 7/10

One of the primary architects of Belgium's aggressive pressing structure. Won the ball at the edge of the area and delivered the cross that set up the opening goal.

Youri Tielemans — 6/10

Started in a more advanced midfield role, missing a number of finishing opportunities in the box, before dropping into a deeper position after Onana's withdrawal, becoming a more useful outlet in Belgium's build-up. Also delivered the free-kick that Lukebakio headed wide.

FORWARDS

Dodi Lukebakio — 5/10

Found himself alone in the box but headed a fine Tielemans delivery wide.

Leandro Trossard — 7/10

Belgium's most dangerous outlet on the left. Delivered the cross that set up De Ketelaere's first goal with precision.

Charles De Ketelaere — 8/10

A highly mobile false nine who also threw himself into the penalty area like a traditional centre-forward to score twice. Also pressed the American goalkeeper into the error that led to the third goal, touching the ball in the process.

SUBSTITUTES

Hans Vanaken — 7.5/10

Came on with immediate movement and presence, capitalised on the gift from the United States goalkeeper to extend the lead, and also applied the pressure that created Lukaku's goal.

Jeremy Doku — 6/10

A surprising selection for the bench, but dangerous when introduced — creating two clear opportunities for team-mates who failed to convert either.

Romelu Lukaku — 7/10

Needed just one chance in the box to complete the rout. Finished crisply with his right foot — his weaker side — into the far corner.

Alexis Saelemaekers — Not rated

Axel Witsel — Not rated