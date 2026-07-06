Team News: USA vs. Belgium injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

USA and Belgium will meet in the last-16 stage of the 2026 World Cup on Monday.
Co-hosts USA overcame Bosnia-Herzegovina in the round of 32, while Belgium navigated their way past Senegal, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the knockout match.
USA VS. BELGIUM
USA
Out: Folarin Balogun (suspended)
Doubtful: Mark McKenzie (foot), Cristian Roldan (muscle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Freese; Freeman, Richards, Ream, Robinson; Tillman, Adams, McKennie; Dest, Pepi, Pulisic
BELGIUM
Out: None
Doubtful: Zeno Debast (leg)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Castagne, Theate, Mechele, De Cuyper; Vanaken, Tielemans; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; De Ketelaere