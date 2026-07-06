Team News: USA vs. Belgium injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 06 Jul 2026 01:00

USA and Belgium will meet in the last-16 stage of the 2026 World Cup on Monday.

Co-hosts USA overcame Bosnia-Herzegovina in the round of 32, while Belgium navigated their way past Senegal, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the knockout match.

USA

Out: Folarin Balogun (suspended)

Doubtful: Mark McKenzie (foot), Cristian Roldan (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Freese; Freeman, Richards, Ream, Robinson; Tillman, Adams, McKennie; Dest, Pepi, Pulisic

BELGIUM

Out: None

Doubtful: Zeno Debast (leg)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Castagne, Theate, Mechele, De Cuyper; Vanaken, Tielemans; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; De Ketelaere