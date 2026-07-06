World Cup
USA
Jul 7, 2026 1.00am
Seattle Stadium
Belgium

Team News: USA vs. Belgium injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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USA vs. Belgium injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / Newspix

USA and Belgium will meet in the last-16 stage of the 2026 World Cup on Monday.

Co-hosts USA overcame Bosnia-Herzegovina in the round of 32, while Belgium navigated their way past Senegal, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the knockout match.

USA VS. BELGIUM

USA

Out: Folarin Balogun (suspended)

Doubtful: Mark McKenzie (foot), Cristian Roldan (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Freese; Freeman, Richards, Ream, Robinson; Tillman, Adams, McKennie; Dest, Pepi, Pulisic

BELGIUM

Out: None

Doubtful: Zeno Debast (leg)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Castagne, Theate, Mechele, De Cuyper; Vanaken, Tielemans; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; De Ketelaere

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