Preview: Ararat-Armenia vs Riga FC - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 06 Jul 2026 00:52

The 2026-27 Champions League campaign gets underway on Tuesday, with Ararat-Armenia and Riga FC set to lock horns at Abovyan City Stadium in the first leg of their opening qualifying-round tie.

The Armenian champions will be eager to establish a healthy advantage on home soil against a Riga side that topped the Latvian league last season.

Match preview

Formed less than a decade ago, the club underwent a series of name changes from FC Avan Academy to Ararat-Moskva before adopting their current identity, Ararat-Armenia, following promotion to the Armenian top flight.

Managed by Manuel Tulipa, Ararat-Armenia were crowned Armenian Premier League champions last season after collecting 60 points from 27 matches, finishing four clear of FC Noah.

It was their third Premier League title and their first in six years, earning them a place in the opening qualifying round of the Champions League.

The Armenian outfit won 18 league matches, suffered just three defeats, scored 50 goals and conceded only 25 as they deservedly lifted the trophy.

In preparation for this contest, Ararat-Armenia played two pre-season friendlies against Mura and Vojvodina, drawing 1-1 on both occasions.

© Imago / IMAGO / CTK Photo

Like their opponents, Riga FC booked their place in the Champions League qualifiers after lifting the Latvian league title last season.

Riga amassed 88 points from 36 matches to edge out RFS by a single point and claim the Virsliga crown for the fourth time in the club's history.

The visitors may hold a slight edge heading into this tie, with the Latvian top-flight season already well underway. Having played more than half of their league fixtures, Gula's players should be sharper in terms of match fitness than their Armenian counterparts.

The battle for the Virsliga title is proving just as fierce this season, with Riga and RFS once again setting the pace at the summit, although Gula's side currently trail their rivals by a single point.

They are heading into the game on the back of a 3-0 win over Jelgava, and have won eight out of their last nine matches.

Ararat-Armenia Champions League form:

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Ararat-Armenia form (all competitions):

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Riga FC Champions League form:

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Riga FC form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Romans Koksarovs

It has been a busy summer for Ararat-Armenia, who have seen left-back Hakob Hakobyan depart after completing a move to Alashkert FC.

Goalkeeper Bruno Pinto and centre-back Joao Queiros have also left the club following the expiry of their respective contracts.

Ararat-Armenia have responded by bringing in five players on free transfers, with Maxence Carlier, Carlos Franca, Bruno Pereira, Luis Felipe and Sandro Lipa all in contention to feature in this fixture.

Riga FC have maintained their impressive form this season, scoring 65 goals and conceding just 19 in 22 league matches while keeping nine clean sheets.

Among their standout performers has been midfielder Iago Siqueira Augusto, who has contributed six goals and three assists in 16 league appearances.

Salah Oulad M'Hand has also caught the eye in midfield, making a series of important goal contributions across 22 matches, and he is expected to retain his place in the starting lineup.

Ararat-Armenia possible starting lineup:

Bravim; Oliviera, Malis, Felipe, Pereira; Tera, Welton; Serobyan, Ambartsumyan, Shaghoyan; Lima

Riga FC possible starting lineup:

Orols; Salazar, Wassom, Cernomordijs, Jurkovskis; Ankrah, Oulad M'hand; Diop, Augusto, Aouani; Ramires

We say: Ararat-Armenia 1-2 Riga FC

Riga head into this tie in peak match condition and boast a remarkable 21-match unbeaten run across all competitions.

Gula's side have also led at half time in eight of their last nine matches. While Ararat-Armenia should provide a stern test on home soil, we expect the visitors to edge a closely contested first leg and take a narrow advantage back to Latvia.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.