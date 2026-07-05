Colombia lineup vs. Switzerland: Predicted XI for round of 16 clash as striker Jhon Cordoba ruled out of World Cup 2026

By Anthony Nolan | 06 Jul 2026 00:00

Colombia will travel to take on Switzerland at Vancouver's BC Place on Tuesday for a finely-poised World Cup 2026 round of 16 tie.

The only fitness concern for manager Nestor Lorenzo is about striker Jhon Cordoba, who was forced off with a hamstring injury just eight minutes into his team's 1-0 victory over Ghana in the round of 32, and is set to miss the rest of the tournament.

Thirty-seven-year-old goalkeeper Camilo Vargas is set to continue between the posts this week, looking to keep Los Cafeteros' fourth clean sheet on the bounce.

Just ahead of the shot stopper, a central defensive pairing of Davinson Sanchez and Jhon Lucumi will be throwing themselves in front of every Switzerland shot.

Flanking the duo should be Crystal Palace's Daniel Munoz at right-back, as well the versatile Johan Mojica at left-back.

Familiar faces to Premier League fans, Jefferson Lerma and Jhon Arias will be joined by 22-year-old Gustavo Puerta in midfield.

At the top end of the pitch, talisman Luis Diaz and captain James Rodriguez should start out wide, either side of Luis Suarez, who came on for Cordoba against Ghana and assisted the winner.

Colombia possible starting lineup:

Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Lerma, Arias, Puerta; Rodriguez, Suarez, Diaz