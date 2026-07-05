From 68% possession against Japan to 35% against Norway — the tactical regression that ended Brazil's World Cup

By Alexis Pereira | 05 Jul 2026 23:52

Brazil lost to Norway on Sunday 2-1 — a result that confirmed the Selecao's worst World Cup campaign since 1990, delivered through what was also their worst performance of the Carlo Ancelotti era.

Gabriel Martinelli replaced Lucas Paqueta, but Ancelotti retained the 4-3-3 that had been taking shape since the second group game against Haiti. What changed was everything that mattered: a passive defensive posture combined with an approach in attack that was excessively rushed and lacking in structure.

Brazil 'hate the ball' and prefer to steal it than to have it

The Selecao went from 68% possession in the Japan match to just 35% in the first half against Norway, sitting deep through lengthy sequences of Norwegian attacking play.

That transformed the match into a poor contest by any measure, even for neutral observers. Stale Solbakken's side are dangerous in transition and in open space, but lack the ideas to penetrate a deep defensive block through extended passing sequences. The first half ended with the less technically gifted side holding the ball for longer.

The performance recalled the opening period of Ancelotti's tenure — a rushed, transition-hungry side that wanted nothing to do with slower build-up and preferred to seek out direct chances at pace. The idea made sense on two counts: to exploit a Norwegian defensive line that has weaknesses in transition, with slower and less agile defenders; and to take advantage of the individual pace and skill of Vinicius Junior, Rayan, Martinelli and Matheus Cunha.

The problem was the standard applied to when to accelerate. At various points, Vinicius found himself isolated in numerical inferiority, for example. The result was that no genuinely dangerous chance emerged from transitions in the first half.

With direct counter-attacking producing nothing, Brazil only found real openings through what had become the primary weapon of the second phase of the Ancelotti era — the post-loss press. Both genuine chances in the opening period originated from winning the ball back immediately after losing it.

The move that led to Bruno Guimaraes' missed penalty came from exactly this mechanism. Rayan jumped the press on Antonio Nusa drifting through the half-space, won the ball and found Guimaraes, who played a sharp pass for Martinelli arriving in the box. The number 22 rolled the ball across for Cunha to draw the foul.

Shortly afterwards, Vinicius won possession back immediately after losing a personal duel and, receiving the return pass from Martinelli, wasted the opportunity. Brazil's best transition of the match was, fittingly, also a counter-attack — Vinicius played a superb through ball for Endrick running in behind, but the number 19 could not convert from a one-on-one with Nyland.

Norway without ideas, only needed one ball into Haaland

The game kept to its established tempo: Norway touching 70% possession but with enormous difficulty in creating. As expected, the Europeans only threatened in open play.

It had to be him ???#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/p87Eb0sWpU — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 5, 2026

Defending deep, Brazil maintained a degree of structural control. But with difficulty in raising their block to press higher, Ancelotti's side allowed the tie to resemble a match from the 1960s — low intensity, players walking, and very little happening.

Despite an average height of 1.88m across their starting players, Norway have historically not been a crossing-heavy side. They managed just 11 deliveries into the box before Schjelderup found Haaland with a cross that the striker met by winning his personal battle with Gabriel Magalhaes — who tracked the ball rather than the man and was left with a kinetic disadvantage.

While the concerning duel had been expected to be Nusa against Danilo in direct confrontations, it was substitute Schjelderup who made the difference. His replacement in the second half also found Haaland in transition — the most reliable Norwegian weapon produced another goal. Haaland needed one clear chance to open the scoring and one more moment of space to finish the tie.

Brazil's previous World Cup eliminations had come against sides they had clearly outperformed — statistically superior to both Belgium and Croatia in terms of performance, chances and expected goals. That did not apply against Norway: a passive, creativity-free display that, most damningly, was an entirely deliberate choice.