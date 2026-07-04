Sunday's World Cup predictions and previews including Mexico vs. England

By Matt Law | 05 Jul 2026 00:05

Today's World Cup 2026 predictions includes England's clash with Mexico, and a contest between Brazil and Norway.

© Iconsport / Danilo Fernandes, Fotoarena, Sipa USA

Twenty-eight years after their only previous World Cup meeting, Brazil and Norway face off at MetLife Stadium on Sunday for a place in the World Cup 2026 quarter-finals.

Carlo Ancelotti's Selecao were brave in overturning a 1-0 deficit for a 2-1 victory against Japan, while the returning Vikings beat Ivory Coast by the same scoreline with Erling Haaland snatching a late winner.

We say: Brazil 1-2 Norway

Backing Norway may be an unpopular call, but Landslaget's direct play may prove too much for a Brazil side who have shown vulnerability when dealing with teams possessing a sufficient counter-attacking threat.

While the Vikings' all-or-nothing approach suggests both teams should find the back of the net, Solbakken's team are tipped to edge proceedings to reach the quarter-finals of a World Cup for the first time.

> Click here to read our full preview for Brazil vs. Norway, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

England climb their version of Mount Everest in the early hours of Monday morning UK time, when the Three Lions face Mexico 2,200 metres above sea level at the Estadio Azteca in their World Cup 2026 last-16 showdown.

Thomas Tuchel's charges survived a monumental scare to overcome DR Congo 2-1 in their first knockout clash, while the co-hosts' impeccable run continued with a 2-0 beating of a below-par Ecuador.

We say: Mexico 1-1 England (a.e.t, England win on penalties)

Monday's result hinges on whether we see pre-hydration break England or post-hydration break England for the majority of the match, which Tuchel has confessed his players will be at a "huge disadvantage" for due to the 7,220-foot elevation.

But the subs can make the difference again - even if all they need to do is provide renewed energy, get through the 120 minutes and make their mark from the penalty spot to earn a date with Brazil or Norway.

> Click here to read our full preview for Mexico vs. England, including team news and possible lineups