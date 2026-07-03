Preview: Brazil vs. Norway - prediction, team news, lineups | World Cup 2026

By Seye Omidiora | 03 Jul 2026 23:31 , Last updated: 03 Jul 2026 23:46

Twenty-eight years after their only previous World Cup meeting, Brazil and Norway face off at MetLife Stadium on Sunday for a place in the World Cup 2026 quarter-finals.

Carlo Ancelotti's Selecao were brave in overturning a 1-0 deficit for a 2-1 victory against Japan, while the returning Vikings beat Ivory Coast by the same scoreline with Erling Haaland snatching a late winner.

Match preview

Heading into Sunday's last-16 match in New Jersey, Brazil will be aware of their winless record against this weekend's opponents, whom they have not defeated in four previous encounters.

The most high-profile meeting happened at Stade Velodrome just over 28 years ago, when the South American heavyweights surrendered a 1-0 lead to lose late on, even if that result comes with the caveat of the Selecao having sealed their place as Group A winners before that third fixture.

Fast forward to 2026, and the five-time world champions have still yet to beat Norway, with whom they played out a 1-1 draw in a friendly match in 2006.

The precedent of this fixture adds to the importance for Ancelotti, who was probably 45 minutes away from facing intense scrutiny had his team not beaten Japan in Houston.

Kaishu Sano put the Blue Samurai 1-0 up on the half-hour mark, but the Italian effectively threw caution to the wind after the break by switching to a 4-2-4 system following Endrick's introduction,

That decision ultimately profited them, with Casemiro heading home before the hour and Gabriel Martinelli breaking Japanese hearts by snatching a winner in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time.

The World Cup has brought nothing but pain for the five-time champions since their 2002 victory, with two quarter-final runs sandwiching their 2014 performance as hosts — the less said about how that played out, the better.

Now, Ancelotti takes his team into another round of 16 match at the Mundial, as the heavyweights strive to avoid their earliest exit on the global stage since losing to rivals Argentina at this stage in the 1990 finals.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Only nine of the current Norway group had been born when the Vikings stunned Brazil in Marseille years ago, with goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, 35, probably the only one with abiding memories of the 2-1 turnaround.

Although their opponents this weekend remain a vaunted side, they are no longer the force they were 28 years ago.

That single fact should boost confidence in the group ahead of facing the Selecao, who have blown hot and cold in North America.

Norway, for their part, have embraced outscoring their opponents in the 2026 finals, with the European outfit scoring and conceding in every game since their return to the tournament.

Stale Solbakken's men, though, have won every match with the exception of the clash against France to close out Group I, when a second-string side were emphatically beaten 4-1 by the pre-tournament favourites.

Facing one of the leading contenders in our World Cup betting guide, a significantly stronger selection will back themselves to claim another scalp on the global stage.

Brazil World Cup form:

D

W

W

W

Brazil form (all competitions):

W

W

D

W

W

W

Norway World Cup form:

W

W

L

W

Norway form (all competitions):

W

D

W

W

L

W

The view from Brazil

Pedro Ramos, Trivela

Brazil faces Norway - one of the few opponents it has never beaten - in a match where they enter as the favourite. Norway have shown individual brilliance through Odegaard and, of course, Haaland, but I think the team has defensive flaws that the Selecao can effectively exploit. I expect a tough, evenly matched contest, but I believe Brazil has what it takes to come out on top.

While all the focus regarding individual duels is on the Haaland vs. Gabriel Magalhaes matchup, I am concerned about the Man City striker targeting Marquinhos, who struggles against bigger and stronger opponents.

Team News

© Iconsport / Vegard Grott / BILDBYRAN / kod VG

With Raphinha already ruled out, Brazil are sweating over the fitness of Lucas Paqueta and Casemiro, with the former withdrawn at half-time against Japan and Casemiro taken off just before Martinelli's winner.

While many believe the former Real Madrid man will play, Paqueta is likely to be replaced by Danilo Santos in midfield.

Although Matheus Cunha could not add to his three goals before going off after 65 minutes, the Manchester United forward should retain his place in the XI, keeping Martinelli out of the side.

Ancelotti is likely to keep the 4-3-3 for Sunday's last-16 match, avoiding the temptation of going gung-ho from the start by utilising Endrick from the off.

Vinicius Junior has had a storming World Cup for the Selecao, scoring four and setting up one, and the wide attacker will look to add to his five direct involvements.

Julian Ryerson has not played for Norway since going off injured after 13 minutes against Senegal, even if he is said to be close to a return from the thigh issue which has kept him out against France and the Ivory Coast.

Further forward, Haaland has netted five goals on his World Cup debut, leaving him one strike behind Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Haaland's tally accounts for 50% of the Vikings' 10 goals, with four players netting one each and Solbakken's side benefitting from an own goal.

Martin Odegaard and Patrick Berg, though, have assisted three and two for the Norwegians, highlighting their roles as facilitators for Landslaget.

Brazil possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos; Guimaraes, Casemiro, Danilo Santos; Rayan, Cunha, Vini Jr.

Norway possible starting lineup:

Nyland; Pedersen, Ajer, Heggem, Wolfe; Odegaard, Berge, Berg; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa

We say: Brazil 1-2 Norway

Backing Norway may be an unpopular call, but Landslaget's direct play may prove too much for a Brazil side who have shown vulnerability when dealing with teams possessing a sufficient counter-attacking threat.

While the Vikings' all-or-nothing approach suggests both teams should find the back of the net, Solbakken's team are tipped to edge proceedings to reach the quarter-finals of a World Cup for the first time.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.