Switzerland lineup vs. Colombia: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 round of 16 clash as Johan Manzambi eyes quarter-final

By Anthony Nolan | 05 Jul 2026 23:43 , Last updated: 05 Jul 2026 23:43

Switzerland will face Colombia at Vancouver's BC Place on Tuesday, in an enticing World Cup 2026 round of 16 clash.

Manager Yurat Makin is preparing for this week's clash with two doubts in mind - midfielder Michel Aebischer and centre-back Luca Jaquez, both of whom have been training individually in recent days.

Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel should start between the sticks, having made two saves during the A-Team's 2-0 win over Algeria to keep his first clean sheet of the summer.

If Jaquez is unavailable then expect to see a partnership of Nico Elvedi and Manuel Akanji protecting the shot-stopper at centre-back.

Either side of the duo should be Ricardo Rodriguez at left-back and out-of-position midfielder Denis Zakaria at right-back.

In the centre of the park, captain Granit Xhaka will be joined by Remo Freuler to form Yakin's double pivot, given that Aebischer is unlikely to be ready to start.

Star attacking midfielder Johan Manzambi looks set to operate in a number 10 role behind striker Breel Embolo, with Dan Ndoye and Ruben Vargas.

Switzerland possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Zakaria, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Ndoye, Manzambi, Vargas; Embolo