Switzerland 2-0 Algeria player ratings: Magnificent Johan Manzambi rewrites history after 88 years

By Saikat Mandal | 03 Jul 2026 07:06 , Last updated: 03 Jul 2026 07:10

Switzerland booked their place in the 2026 World Cup last 16 with a 2-0 victory over Algeria at BC Place in Vancouver on Friday.

Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye scored in either half as Switzerland ended an 88-year wait for a World Cup knockout victory, sparking scenes of jubilation among their supporters.

It was a disappointing campaign for Algeria, who never truly recovered after Embolo's early opener and were second best in every department against Murat Yakin's side.

Here, Sports Mole provides player ratings from the World Cup Round of 32 clash.

Switzerland player ratings vs. Algeria: The Johan Manzambi show

© Imago / IMAGO / STEINSIEK.CH

GOALKEEPER

Gregor Kobel - 7/10

Algeria applied some early pressure but rarely tested Kobel, leaving the Swiss goalkeeper with little to do beyond making a couple of routine saves.

DEFENCE

Nico Elvedi - 7/10

Manuel Akanji - 7/10

Ricardo Rodriguez- X/10

It was a solid defensive performance from everyone at the back, but Zakaria deserves a special mention.

The right-back made three tackles, four interceptions, seven recoveries and blocked two shots to produce a heroic defensive display.

However, Zakaria also struck fear into the opposition every time he surged forward with the ball at his feet. He had a couple of efforts on goal and, more importantly, created several big chances, including the move that led to Switzerland's second goal.

MIDFIELD

Remo Freuler - 6/10

Granit Xhaka- 8/10

Xhaka does not have the legs anymore, but it replaces it with skill, intelligence and experience.

It was masterclass performance from the Switzerland skipper, and apart from one stray pass to Kobel early on, he was almost flawless.

ATTACK

Dan Ndoye - 8/10

It took only 48 seconds for Ndoye to put Switzerland ahead after the break, and he scored with great precision.

When the ball dropped to him on the edge of the box, he steadied himself and steared low shot across goal into the bottom corner past the outstretched arms of Luca Zidane.

Johan Manzambi - 9/10

The night belonged to Johan Manzambi. At 20 years and 261 days old, he became the youngest player to register five goal involvements (three goals and two assists) at a World Cup since records began in 1966, achieving the feat in just three matches.

Blessed with blistering pace, the youngster caused panic in the Algerian defence every time he picked up the ball, and his brilliant run and perfectly weighted cut-back laid the foundation for Breel Embolo's opening goal.

Ruben Vargas - 7/10

Nearly produced a moment of sublime quality after dribbling past a few white shirts on his way into the box, but could not pick out a teammate with his low cut-back.

Breel Embolo - 8/10

The 29-year-old did what he does best - put the ball in the back of the net. The anticipation he showed to arrive in the right area for Johan Manzambi's cut-back was outstanding, and his finish was equally clinical.

SUBSTITUTES

Silvan Widmer- 6/10

Fabian Rieder - 6/10

Noah Okafor- 6/10

Michel Aebischer - NA

Zeki Amdouni - NA

The substitutes did not have a major impact, as Algeria already knew by then that the game had slipped beyond their reach.

Rieder, however, deserves a special mention for what could go down as one of the misses of the tournament after failing to score with the goal at his mercy.

Algeria player ratings vs. Switzerland: Mahrez disappoints

© Imago

GOALKEEPER

Luca Zidane - 7/10

A difficult night for Zinedine Zidane's son, who could do little about either goal and did his best to keep the scoreline respectable with a handful of important saves.

DEFENCE

Rafik Belghali - 6/10

Aissa Mandi - 6/10

Ramy Bensebaini - 7/10

Rayan Ait-Nouri - X/10

There were too many mistakes and too many casual clearances, which are simply unacceptable at this level and in a match of this magnitude. The defenders must take responsibility for that.

Ait-Nouri failed to provide the attacking spark down the flank that he is normally known for, while Belghali endured a torrid evening as he was repeatedly exposed by the pace of Manzambi and Vargas.

MIDFIELD

Ramiz Zerrouki - 6/10

Nabil Bentaleb - 6/10

Fares Chaibi - 5/10

Algeria dominated possession, but what they lacked was creativity in the middle of the park.

Chaibi was particularly disappointing, while Bentaleb spent too much of the game dropping deep, often alongside the defensive line.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder completed 97% of his passes in his own half but only 79% in the opposition half, and that conservative approach summed up where Algeria fell short.

ATTACK

Ibrahim Maza - 6/10

Houssem Aouar- 6/10

After his inspiring display against Austria, all eyes were on Mahrez to produce another moment of magic.

Instead, it proved to be a frustrating evening for the former Manchester City winger, who confirmed after the match that it was his final appearance for Algeria. It was a sad ending, as he was unable to deliver the moments of brilliance for which he is so well known.

SUBSTITUTES

Hicham Boudaoui - 5/10

Amine Gouiri - 6/10

Jaouen Hadjam - 6/10

Anis Hadj Moussa - 5/10

Adil Boulbina - NA

After falling 2-0 behind, Vladimir Petkovic threw on his substitutes in an attempt to change the course of the game, but by then Algeria had run out of both steam and ideas.

It was a disappointing end to the tournament for the African side, who will hope to return stronger the next time they grace the World Cup stage.