Tuesday's World Cup predictions and previews including Argentina vs. Egypt

By Matt Law | 07 Jul 2026 00:05 , Last updated: 07 Jul 2026 00:06

Today's World Cup 2026 predictions includes Argentina's clash with Egypt, and a contest between Switzerland and Colombia.

© Imago / JNA Press

Lionel Messi vs. Mohamed Salah takes centre stage in the World Cup 2026 last 16 on Tuesday evening, when Argentina and Egypt square off at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The reigning champions survived a gargantuan scare against tournament debutants Cape Verde in the last 32, while the Pharaohs had to rely on spot kicks to get past Australia in their opening knockout showdown.

We say: Argentina 3-1 Egypt

Egypt have failed to keep the back door shut all tournament, and Hassan's fitness concerns at the back are particularly untimely given Argentina's recent multiple-goal feats.

The Pharaohs can hand the reigning world champions a scare, but Scaloni's winning machine should book their quarter-final ticket with minimum fuss.

> Click here to read our full preview for Argentina vs. Egypt, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / Xinhua, Xu Zijian

As World Cup 2026 continues to heat up, Switzerland are set to face Colombia in the round of 16 at Vancouver's BC Place on Tuesday.

The A-Team beat Algeria 2-0 in the last 32 to reach this stage, while Los Cafeteros downed Ghana 1-0.

We say: Switzerland 1-2 Colombia

Switzerland have improved as the World Cup has progressed, but they will face their toughest test yet up against a dynamic Colombia frontline.

However, if the South American side can find space and free talisman Luis Diaz out wide, then they could come out on top in a narrow contest.

> Click here to read our full preview for Switzerland vs. Colombia, including team news and possible lineups