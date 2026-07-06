Argentina vs. Egypt: How to watch World Cup 2026 last-16 clash, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Oliver Thomas | 06 Jul 2026 17:15 , Last updated: 06 Jul 2026 17:16

Reigning world champions Argentina resume their quest to retain their title when they face Egypt in a last-16 clash this week.

While Lionel Scaloni’s side required extra time to edge past Cape Verde in the round of 32, the Pharaohs beat Australia on penalties to keep their World Cup journey alive.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.

What time does Argentina vs. Egypt kickoff?

Argentina vs. Egypt will kick off at 17:00 UK time on Tuesday evening.

This fixture will take place four hours before Switzerland face Colombia in the final last-16 tie.

Where is Argentina vs. Egypt being played?

This World Cup fixture will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium - also known as Atlanta Stadium for this tournament - in Atlanta, Georgia.

This stadium holds a capacity of 75,000 and is home to MLS side Atlanta United and NFL team the Atlanta Falcons.

How to watch Argentina vs. Egypt in the UK

TV channels

Argentina vs. Egypt will be available on ITV 1 for UK viewers.

All 104 games at this summer's tournament are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via ITVX, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Match highlights of this World Cup fixture will be available on ITVX, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

For the first time ever, TikTok will also have highlights of every game, while FIFA’s official website will provide video footage of each game post-match.

What is at stake for Argentina and Egypt?

Argentina survived a huge scare against tournament debutants Cape Verde in the last 32, as they required extra time to win 3-2 against a nation ranked 62 places below them in the FIFA standings.

The reigning world champions are bidding to become just the third nation in history and the first since Brazil in 1962 to retain the World Cup.

Egypt, meanwhile, are completing in the last 16 of the World Cup for just the second time after reaching this stage back in 1934.

The Pharaohs beat Australia 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes of their last-32 tie, and they will endeavour to pull off a almighty upset against Argentina, winning their first game against the South American giants, when they step out on the Atlanta turf on Tuesday.