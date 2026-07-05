Egypt lineup vs. Argentina: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 last-16 amid triple defensive injury concern

By Ben Knapton | 05 Jul 2026 11:15

Egypt manager Hossam Hassan could be without three defenders for Tuesday's World Cup 2026 last-16 battle with reigning champions Argentina in Atlanta.

The Pharaohs won their first-ever World Cup knockout match in the last 32, defeating Australia on penalties, but the victory came at a cost as left-back Karim Hafez was forced off with a muscular concern.

Conflicting reports have emerged on Hafez's condition, with some outlets reporting a hamstring strain and others just cramp, so his status will remain unclear until Hassan faces the media.

Regardless, Hafez is now one of three defensive doubts alongside fellow left-back Ahmed Fatouh (thigh) and centre-back Mohamed Abdelmonem (ankle), both of whom missed the penalty-shootout victory over Australia.

Thankfully for Hassan, midfielder Mohanad Lasheen is back in the fold after serving a suspension, and his presence will allow Hamdy Fathy to drop into a deeper defensive role if required.

Fathy could pair up with Yasser Ibrahim in central defence, a move that would also allow Ramy Rabia to deputise at left-back for Fatouh and Hafez if neither defender is available.

Hassan should otherwise stick with a winning formula, as Panenka aficionado Mohamed Salah and Manchester City's Omar Marmoush operate as a two-man strikeforce again.

Egypt possible starting lineup:

Shobeir; Hany, Fathy, Ibrahim, Rabia; Ashour, Lasheen, Ateya, Ziko; Salah, Marmoush

> Click here to see how Argentina could line up against Egypt