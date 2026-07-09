Neymar: Record-breaking Brazil star could announce full retirement ‘within days’ after World Cup exit

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Jul 2026 12:41

Brazil icon Neymar may have already played his final game in professional football if reports are to be believed.

The 34-year-old attacker was a controversial inclusion in Carlo Ancelotti’s final Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup, as he had not played for the Selecao since 2023 amid his struggles with injuries.

Neymar missed Brazil’s opening two group-stage games due to a calf problem before featuring for the final 14 minutes of a 3-0 win over Scotland on matchday three.

The Santos star was then an unused substitute for Brazil’s 2-1 comeback victory against Japan in the last 32, before the Selecao were eliminated from the World Cup in the round of 16 by Norway last week.

Neymar came off the bench to score a record-extending 80th international goal for Brazil, but his converted penalty deep into second-half stoppage time was not enough to help Ancelotti’s side progress to the next round.

Neymar was in tears at full time before revealing post-match that his international career with Brazil was "over".

"I tried, I tried. Now it's over. I started here, I finished here," Neymar said in an interview with Brazilian channel TV Globo following his side's defeat to Norway.

© Iconsport / Jose Breton/AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

Neymar 'considering' full retirement from football

However, it has since emerged that Neymar may quit football for good, as reports from Brazil, via The Mirror, claim that the attacker is considering a full retirement and may not see out the end of his contract with boyhood club Santos.

It has been suggested that Neymar will reflect on Brazil’s World Cup campaign, but a final decision on his future in football could be announced ‘within days’.

Someone who could influence Neymar’s decision is his father, who has encouraged his son to continue playing, insisting that the end of his career should not be defined by the struggles he has endured.

"Oh, son... What a journey," Neymar Sr. said on social media. "What a beautiful path. Challenging. Often painful, but infinitely blessed. A decision made today does not define your entire story.

“A dream that hasn't come true yet doesn't mean it's dead. The end of the story is never determined by a difficult moment..."

He added: "I watched the boy grow into one of the greatest players of his generation in history. When I look back, I see much more than trophies, goals, contracts, or recognition. I see miracles. I see deliverance. I see promises being fulfilled.

"And when I look ahead, I remain just as certain. The best doesn't depend on age or circumstances. I want to ask you something as a father. Son, keep playing football.

© Imago

"Rediscover the joy of having the ball at your feet. Smile again on the field. Today you are healthy. God has given you another chance to do what you've always loved. Enjoy football. Don't carry on your shoulders the weight of decisions, criticism, expectations, or the setbacks that life brings.

"Don't be afraid of tomorrow. Live for today. Train. Smile. Play football. Delight people once again. Do what God has placed in your hands since you were a child. And never forget that, even before the world admired you, you were always loved by God."

Neymar will go down as an iconic footballer in the modern era

Neymar sits three goals clear of legendary striker Pele at the top of Brazil’s all-time scoring charts, and his 130 international caps is only bettered by Cafu (142).

Aside from the 2013 Confederations Cup, Neymar is yet to win an major trophy with Brazil; reaching the 2014 World Cup semi-finals and the 2021 Copa America final is the closest he has come to lifting international silverware.

The attacker will nevertheless be remembered as an iconic player in the modern era, winning seven league titles across spells with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, the latter forked out a world record £200m to sign him in 2017.

At current club Santos, Neymar has made a total of 268 appearances across all competitions across two spells, scoring 153 goals and winning six trophies including the 2011 Copa Libertadores.