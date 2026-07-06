Brazil 1-2 Norway: Orjan Nyland the unsung hero, and the free agent bargain clubs are now scrambling for

By Axel Clody | 06 Jul 2026 10:40

Norway pulled off one of the great upsets of the 2026 World Cup by eliminating Brazil 2-1 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. While Erling Haaland once again grabbed the headlines with a late double, the real hero of the evening was Orjan Nyland.

Without the 35-year-old's interventions, the Selecao's World Cup journey would almost certainly have taken a very different course.

Nyland had already delivered solid performances in the tournament, with a particular mention for the 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast — his best match before the last-16 clash, where he made four saves including a decisive stop from a Kessie free-kick aimed at the top corner in the 95th minute.

Against Brazil, he took his game to an entirely different level. Before kick-off, he had sent a direct warning to the Selecao. 'We know we need to defend well, but yes, considering what we have done in the last two or three years and what we have achieved so far, I am very proud of my defensive partners — and we know we can stop anyone.' He delivered on every word.

On 13 minutes, Nyland saved a Bruno Guimaraes penalty. He then turned away a low cross-shot from Martinelli before getting his foot to a Vinicius Junior effort after Odegaard lost possession in his own half.

HUGE SAVE ?



Bruno Guimaraes stutters, and Orjan Nyland is on the end of it; Brazil fail to capitalise on the penalty pic.twitter.com/QVlvycKlAA — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 5, 2026

In the second period, he clawed away a fierce strike from Rayan before producing perhaps the save of the tournament, back-pedalling to get fingertips on a looping deflection from Ajer that was destined for the top corner. He was finally beaten by a Neymar penalty deep in added time, but by that stage he had already done far more than enough.

A career path full of obstacles

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Nyland established himself as a starter at Hodd in 2010 and was the hero of the 2012 Norwegian Cup final, producing the decisive saves in a penalty shootout. He moved to Molde in 2013, where he held the number one shirt for two seasons and added a second Norwegian Cup to his collection.

In 2015 he signed a four-year deal with Ingolstadt, though his time there was largely unremarkable, he only cemented his place in the final season, making 33 appearances.

A move to Aston Villa followed in 2018, but he lost his place permanently in his second season following the arrival of Emiliano Martinez and departed in 2020. Brief spells at Norwich City, Bournemouth and Reading followed without leaving a notable mark.

He was recruited by RB Leipzig in 2022 as emergency cover due to injuries, and his final appearance for the club has become the stuff of legend — an assist in added time for Christopher Nkunku that handed the Frenchman the Bundesliga Golden Boot for the 2022-23 season.

He joined Sevilla on a free transfer in August 2023, where he enjoyed two seasons of greater involvement before losing his starting place last season to Odysseas Vlachodimos, on loan from Newcastle United.

A free agent who is about to receive some very interesting phone calls

© Iconsport / MAURICE VAN STEEN / ANP

The great irony of Sunday evening at MetLife Stadium is that Nyland lived it as a free agent. Sevilla confirmed his departure at the end of his contract in late June, thanking the Norwegian for his years of service and wishing him well at the World Cup. During his final season at the club, he made just five La Liga appearances.

That free agent status, which might have appeared a vulnerability heading into the tournament, could now prove his greatest asset. After his heroics in New Jersey, clubs should be lining up to offer him a deal.

Nyland himself reacted with the measured calm of a man accustomed to taking the long road. 'It has been the most important game of my career,' he said. 'It is fantastic to be here to be able to contribute and be in the quarter-finals.' He added: 'Everyone knows who to call when they need someone. I think I have shown that today.'

At 35, Nyland is now one of the most sought-after free agent goalkeepers on the market — and one of the most improbable heroes this World Cup has produced.