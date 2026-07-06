Switzerland vs. Colombia: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matt Law | 06 Jul 2026 08:46 , Last updated: 06 Jul 2026 08:48

Switzerland and Colombia will meet in the last-16 stage of the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday.

Colombia beat Ghana 1-0 in the round of 32, while Switzerland recorded a 2-0 victory over Algeria to advance to the next stage.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Switzerland vs. Colombia kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 9pm UK time on Tuesday.

Where is Switzerland vs. Colombia being played?

The World Cup fixture between Switzerland and Colombia is being played at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

BC Place is the home of MLS outfit Vancouver Whitecaps.

How to watch Switzerland vs. Colombia in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on ITV1 - every match at this summer's competition is on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via ITVX, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the World Cup fixture will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every match.

What is at stake for Switzerland and Colombia?

Switzerland and Colombia are locking horns for a spot in the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup, where either Argentina or Egypt will be waiting.

Colombia beat Ghana 1-0 in the round of 32, with that game coming after they had topped Group K ahead of Portugal, so it has been a strong tournament for the South Americans.

Switzerland, meanwhile, finished top of Group B with seven points, before recording a 2-0 victory over Algeria in the last-32 stage of the tournament.

Colombia have previously made the quarter-finals of a World Cup (2014), while Switzerland have reached the final eight on three occasions (1934, 1938, 1954).

> Our full preview of Switzerland vs. Colombia can be viewed here