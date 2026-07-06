Switzerland vs. Colombia: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of World Cup 2026 round of 16 clash

By Anthony Nolan | 06 Jul 2026 02:19

Vancouver's BC Place will be the backdrop for a hotly-contested World Cup 2026 round of 16 clash on Tuesday, when Switzerland face Colombia.

Murat Yakin's A-Team beat Algeria 2-0 to reach this stage, while Nestor Lorenzo's Cafeteros downed Ghana 1-0 in the last-32.

Switzerland kicked off their tournament in lacklustre fashion with a 1-1 draw against Qatar, but have grown in confidence as the campaign has progressed, thanks in large part to the influence of attacking midfielder Johan Manzambi.

As for Colombia, they have kept three clean sheets on the bounce ahead of Tuesday's game, and held Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal to a goalless draw in the group stage.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 4

Switzerland wins: 1

Draws: 1

Colombia wins: 2

Switzerland and Colombia have locked horns on four occasions throughout their footballing histories, and it is the South American side that boast a narrow lead in the head-to-head record with two wins compared to the Europeans' one.

The two sides have also shared the spoils in one draw, a 2-2 stalemate during their very first encounter - a friendly at Bogota's Estadio El Campin in 1985.

It would be six years before Switzerland faced Colombia again, with the A-Team drawing first blood in this head-to-head thanks to a 3-2 victory at the Miami Cup in February 1991.

However, Los Cafeteros took their revenge at the World Cup in June 1994, securing all three points against Roy Hodgson's side in a Group A clash, though it would be their only win at the tournament as they failed to progress to the knockout stage.

The most recent meeting between the teams took place back on March 2007, with Colombia running out 3-1 winners in a friendly at Miami's Orange Bowl, a result that put the South Americans in front in the head-to-head record.

Edixon Perea opened the scoring for Colombia just five minutes into the game, before Alexandre Frei levelled proceedings from the penalty spot shortly before half time.

Unfortunately for the Europeans, Julian Ramiro Viafara fired Jorge Luis Pinto's Colombia into the lead prior to the hour mark, and a late sealer from Andres Chivita condemned Kobi Kuhn's Switzerland to defeat.

Previous meetings

Mar 25, 2007: Colombia v Switzerland 3-1 (International Friendly)

Jun 26, 1994: Switzerland v Colombia 0-2 (FIFA World Cup - Group Stage)

Feb 03, 1991: Switzerland v Colombia 3-2 (Miami Cup)

Feb 01, 1985: Colombia v Switzerland 2-2 (International Friendly)

Last 10 World Cup meetings

Jun 26, 1994: Switzerland v Colombia 0-2 (FIFA World Cup - Group Stage)

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