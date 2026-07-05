Monday's World Cup predictions and previews including Mexico vs. England, Portugal vs. Spain

By Lewis Nolan | 06 Jul 2026 00:38 , Last updated: 06 Jul 2026 00:38

With spots in the World Cup's quarter-finals quickly filling, missing out on a place in the final eight would be devastating.

Today's World Cup 2026 predictions includes Mexico's clash with England, and a game between Portugal and Spain.

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin

England climb their version of Mount Everest in the early hours of Monday morning UK time, when the Three Lions face Mexico 2,200 metres above sea level at the Estadio Azteca in their World Cup 2026 last-16 showdown.

Thomas Tuchel's charges survived a monumental scare to overcome DR Congo 2-1 in their first knockout clash, while the co-hosts' impeccable run continued with a 2-0 beating of a below-par Ecuador.

We say: Mexico 1-1 England (a.e.t, England win on penalties)

Monday's result hinges on whether we see pre-hydration break England or post-hydration break England for the majority of the match, which Tuchel has confessed his players will be at a "huge disadvantage" for due to the 7,220-foot elevation.

But the subs can make the difference again - even if all they need to do is provide renewed energy, get through the 120 minutes and make their mark from the penalty spot to earn a date with Brazil or Norway.

> Click here to read our full preview for Mexico vs. England, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / Zuma

Iberian adversaries go head-to-head in the standout fixture of the World Cup 2026 last 16, as Portugal and Spain scrap it out at the AT&T Stadium on Monday.

Roberto Martinez's troops survived a mammoth scare to defeat Croatia 2-1 in their opening knockout game, while Luis de la Fuente's men enjoyed a simpler 3-0 stroll against Austria in the last 32.

We say: Portugal 1-2 Spain

Spain's so-far impenetrable defence faces its toughest examination yet in Arlington, where midfield battles should take centre stage between the two teams who both average over 60% possession at the 2026 World Cup.

However, as La Roja's rearguard has looked far steadier throughout the tournament, we have complete confidence in Spain to douse Ronaldo's World Cup dreams once and for all.

> Click here to read our full preview for Portugal vs. Spain, including team news and possible lineups