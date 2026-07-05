World Cup live news and latest updates today: Brazil vs. Norway and Mexico vs. England build-up

By Ben Knapton | 05 Jul 2026 09:29

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live World Cup news blog on Sunday, June 5!

The last 16 is officially underway following Morocco and France's successes on Saturday, and all eyes are now on England's crunch clash with Mexico at the Estadio Azteca.

We will bring you all the build-up right here, as well as keeping on top of all the key news lines from elsewhere in North America!

World Cup news: What's happening on July 5?

The first quarter-final of the World Cup is all set, as 2022 semi-final rivals Morocco and France will reunite in Foxborough next Thursday following their respective wins over Canada and Paraguay respectively.

Morocco took down the co-hosts 3-0 - a scoreline that arguably flattered the Atlas Lions - while France overcame Paraguayan gamesmanship and an inexplicable refereeing performance in a 1-0 victory over the South American side.

Attention now turns to the other side of the draw, where Brazil and Norway's fascinating last-16 battle is the first order of the day; the Selecao and the Scandinavians square off in East Rutherford at 9pm UK time.

The clash between Brazil and Norway is a significant one from two personal standpoints, as there should be no love lost between Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes and Manchester City's Erling Haaland following their comings-together in recent Premier League matches.

Whoever prevails in that contest will book a quarter-final date with either Mexico or England, who will be kicking off at 1am UK time on Monday morning despite a FIFA farce over a proposed kickoff change.

The governing body were reportedly considering bringing the game forward by six hours due to the threat of storms in the area, but after both the FA and Mexican Football Federation expressed their disapproval, FIFA U-turned on their decision.