Preview: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hull City - prediction, team news, lineups

Hull City's latest pre-season friendly will see them travel to take on Bundesliga opponents Eintracht Frankfurt at Maxworx Sportpark on Saturday.

The Eagles endured a turbulent 2025-26, finishing eighth in the league, whereas Hull earned promotion to the Premier League after winning the Championship's playoff final in May.

Match preview

Eintracht Frankfurt's most recent friendly result was a 1-0 success over Mannheim on August 1, and that was their fourth pre-season win in five games, and it extended their unbeaten streak to five matches this summer.

The Eagles netted 21 goals in those five fixtures while keeping three clean sheets, though they ended the 2025-26 Bundesliga season with the third worst defensive record of any team having conceded 65 goals.

Frankfurt's victories will come as welcome relief to fans, who witnessed the club finish eighth with 44 points, their second lowest tally in nine campaigns.

The club's current boss Adolf Hutter is yet to take charge of a competitive contest having been appointed on May 31, with the head coach replacing Albert Riera, who was himself appointed as the replacement for Dino Toppmoller in February.

Maxworx Sportpark belongs to Frankfurt's U21s side, though it remains to be seen if the Eagles experience any benefit from playing at the ground.

© Iconsport / Miguel Lemos/ZUMA Press Wire

Hull's promotion to the top flight was unexpected given they only avoided relegation to League One in 2024-25 due to goal difference.

Boss Sergej Jakirovic deserves immense credit for his team's performances last term, with the manager having guided the club back to the Premier League for the first time in 10 seasons.

Some Tigers fans are fearful ahead of their return to the top flight considering the team were the joint fourth worst defensive team in the Championship, conceding 66 goals in 46 fixtures.

Hull have have won two and settled for a stalemate in one of their three friendly clashes this summer so far, with their latest result a 1-1 draw with Kasimpasa on August 1.

The Tigers have found the back of the net six times in pre-season, conceding just two goals, and they have now kept four clean sheets in their last six games in all competitions.

Eintracht Frankfurt friendly form:

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Hull City friendly form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / SPP

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Jonathan Burkardt endured a mixed season last term, starting just 15 times in the Bundesliga despite scoring 13 goals, but he is set to lead the line this weekend.

Defensive midfielder Raphael Onyedika was signed from Club Brugge at the end of July, and he may be afforded his first start.

Hugo Larsson could complete the Eagles' double pivot, while Robin Koch and Collin Owusu Etse may feature in the heart of defence.

Hull signed goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis earlier this month from Olympiacos for a fee in the region of £20m, and he is in line to make an appearance ahead of Jack Butland.

New signing Oscar Zambrano is likely to be given minutes in midfield, and he could be stationed next to fellow signing Hidemasa Morita.

Matt Targett joined Hull as a free agent after leaving Newcastle United this summer, and he may be positioned on the left side of a back four.

Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting lineup:

Kaua; Baum, Koch, Etse, Kosugi; Larsson, Onyedika; Hojlund, Uzun, Knauff; Burkardt

Hull City possible starting lineup:

Tzolakis; Drameh, Ajayi, Egan, Targett; Zambrano, Morita; Belloumi, Omur, Millar; McBurnie

We say: Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 Hull City

Frankfurt have frequently found the back of the net in pre-season, and they could take advantage of Hull's vulnerable defence.

However, the Eagles have also struggled defensively for some time, and it would not be surprising if the Tigers occasionally threatened in the final third.

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