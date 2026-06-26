Wolves transfer news: Leeds United among three clubs to 'make contact' over World Cup goalkeeper

By Darren Plant | 26 Jun 2026 10:36

Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are allegedly interested in signing Sweden goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom.

The 27-year-old endured a frustrating second half to the 2025-26 campaign with Derby County, a consequence of a near three-month absence.

Derby also missed out on the playoffs on the final weekend of the season, while Zetterstrom was not used in Sweden's opening two matches of the World Cup.

However, Zetterstrom was drafted into the starting lineup for the 1-1 draw against Japan on Thursday night, putting himself into contention for their upcoming last-32 tie.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Zetterstrom is at the front of the shop window as far as a number of clubs are concerned.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Premier League, Championship interest in Zetterstrom

The report alleges that Leeds and Wolves have recently been in contact with Derby to enquire about a potential asking price.

Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt are also said to be interested in signing Zetterstrom during the summer transfer window.

With just one year remaining on Zetterstrom's contract, Derby could be forced into considering offers for the stopper.

In 75 appearances for the Rams across two seasons, he has recorded 16 clean sheets and conceded 96 goals.

His performance against Japan, and likely inclusion for Sweden in the last 32, may only add to the clubs interested in his services.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Why do Leeds, Wolves need a new goalkeeper?

As far as Leeds are concerned, Karl Darlow and Lucas Perri appear to be solid-enough goalkeeping options for 2026-27.

That said, there remains the possibility of one of them departing Elland Road. Darlow has been linked with a move to Manchester United to be backup goalkeeper to Senne Lemmens.

Meanwhile, Jose Sa is expected to leave Wolves over the coming weeks, while deputy Sam Johnstone has also been linked with a transfer to Man United.

Zetterstrom will seemingly have options in some of European football's top-five leagues, realistically leaving Wolves as outsiders for his signature.